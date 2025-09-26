Great NavBharat Mission Foundation Under CGC University, Mohali, Extends Relief to Flood-Affected Punjab

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: The Great NavBharat Mission Foundation, working under the aegis of CGC University, Mohali, has rolled out a comprehensive humanitarian relief drive for the people of Punjab affected by the recent devastating floods.

Large parts of the state have witnessed unprecedented destruction, leaving thousands of families displaced and struggling with loss of livelihood, shelter, and health-related vulnerabilities. In response, CGC University, Mohali, has mobilized resources and manpower to provide immediate relief to those most in need.

The initiative was formally flagged off under the inspirational leadership of Hon'ble Founder Chancellor, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal. Buses loaded with ration kits, medical kits, and essential supplies, along with dedicated teams of volunteers, reached the worst-hit districts. The first phase of relief operations covered Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur), Talwandi Hindua, Quarter Talwandi Hindua, Dharmabad, Khanna Chamyara, Mahal Nangal, Gola Dhola, Rattarh Chhatarh, Mansoor, and Patti Abdaal.

This mission is being powered by the active participation of student and faculty volunteers of CGC University, Mohali. Their compassion, service, and dedication ensure that affected families receive immediate assistance, helping them regain hope and dignity in the face of hardship.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Founder Chancellor S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal said, "Our contribution, though humble in the face of such widespread suffering, reflects our shared humanity and our deep-rooted commitment to Punjab. In times of adversity, it is our responsibility to come togethernot just as an institution, but as one family devoted to service."

The relief operation is not just about distributing essentials but is a reaffirmation of the University's vision of holistic educationone that extends beyond academics to embrace social responsibility, community welfare, and service to humanity. The Great NavBharat Mission Foundation has reiterated its resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Punjab during this testing time.

As Punjab begins the long road to recovery, CGC University, Mohali, through its Foundation, has pledged continued support to ensure sustained relief and rehabilitation. The initiative highlights the power of collective action and reinforces the belief that united efforts can restore hope, rebuild lives, and strengthen the resilience of the state.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor