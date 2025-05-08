PRNewswire

Sydney [Australia], May 8: Great Place To Work® Australia proudly announces its 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Technology List, honouring 55 of the nation's most outstanding technology employers. Now in its third year, this prestigious list recognises organisations that lead with trust, purpose, and innovation, elevating employee experience and setting benchmarks for excellence in the tech industry.

Recognising Excellence in a Fast-Moving Sector

Technology is a thriving industry in Australia, with forecasts predicting it will contribute A$250 billion to the national economy by 2030. In 2023, the Minister for Skills and Training, the Hon Brendan O'Connor, noted that Australia's tech workforce had grown 8% year-on-year, placing the country on track to achieve the national goal of 1.2 million technology-related jobs by 2030.

As one of the fastest-growing sectors, technology is crucial in driving employment. The 2025 Best Workplaces in Technology List highlights the organisations that are helping this growth by building workplaces based on trust, inclusivity and purpose.

The 2025 list is based on confidential employee feedback from 28,102 voices across Australia's tech sector, rigorously evaluated through the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey. While the methodology remains unchanged, the stories of progress, empowerment, and resilience continue to evolve.

"The 2025 Best Workplaces in Technology list celebrates 55 companies that are not only great employers but powerful industry leaders," said Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager, Great Place To Work Australia & New Zealand. "What sets these organisations apart is their ability to foster innovation through cultures of trust, purpose, and inclusion. In a highly competitive and fast-moving sector, these companies are proving that strong leadership and a great employee experience are key drivers of sustained performance and market advantage."

Top Performers: Where Innovation Meets Impact

This year, CrowdStrike, which has demonstrated impressive technological advancements through innovations such as Charlotte AI, takes the top spot in the medium and large category. CrowdStrike excels in inclusive leadership, mental health initiatives, and community engagement; they build a culture where well-being is a priority.

Smokeball ranks among the top for its exceptional employee-centred practices, including a $1,000 wellness allowance, dedicated 'reboot days' and robust hybrid work flexibility. Their holistic well-being programmes have led to lower employee turnover and demonstrated high morale across the organisation.

Centorrino Technologies (CT) makes a notable debut with a strong people-first approach, carbon neutrality since 2019, and a bold goal to offset all historical emissions by 2025. Their inclusive workplace is grounded in empathy, empowerment, and community partnerships, like supporting EatUp.

What Makes These Workplaces Stand Out?

All companies on this year's list share a foundation of high-trust workplace cultures. They invest in leadership, employee development, mental health, and purpose-driven strategies. From flexible work environments and structured recognition programs to community initiatives and sustainability goals, these companies exemplify what it means to lead through people.

Notable standouts include:

* Atlassian, returning for the third year with its flexible Team Anywhere model and AI-powered collaboration tools.

* Cisco, for cultivating a "Conscious Culture" that embraces inclusion, mental health, and environmental stewardship.

* REA Group, with a 99% retention rate among new leaders and a deep commitment to mental wellbeing and cultural empowerment.

* AirTrunk, which combines internal mobility and inclusive leadership with socially impactful initiatives funded by Sustainability Linked Loans.

* Mantel Group, disrupting traditional hierarchies to empower teams with trust and autonomy.

Raising the Bar for Australia's Tech Ecosystem

This year's list doesn't just recognise great companies but shows that in an era defined by rapid digital transformation and talent competition, workplace culture is not just a people priority but it's essential for business success.

Early trends reinforce that employee-centric practices drive business performance, from better retention to stronger employer branding and innovation outcomes. As such, the 2025 Best Workplaces in Technology List serves as both a recognition and a call to action for the industry.

Explore the Full List

To view the complete list of Australia's Best Workplaces in Technology 2025 and learn how your organisation can earn recognition next year, visit the Great Place To Work Australia website.

