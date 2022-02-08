Great Place to Work® India Annual FOR ALL Summit 2022

Great Place to Work® India is hosting its annual FOR ALL Summit 2022 which is the largest and most sought-after summit in the space of workplace culture. With a spread of 15-plus sessions over 2 days, CEOs, CHROs and other business professionals representing 20-plus industries will be attending this event.

In the face of COVID-19, new technologies, demographic shifts, and changes in the talent market have forced organizations to think radically about the way they work, and whether tried and tested practices still fit their needs. Truly much has changed in the workplace over the past 18 months or so. For now, at least, the future looks set to situate workers in hybrid working environments surrounded by rapid technology changes where it becomes imperative to adapt and adopt. The FOR ALL summit delves into these important issues as business leaders come together to share their experiences, stories, and learnings.

Hosted on a unique virtual platform, the theme of the summit this year is 'Workplaces of the Future' and everything that workplaces need to focus on to build High-Trust, High-performance workplaces will be covered in this event. Future of Work is here and now. Technological advances are kicking productivity into high gear and redefining the competitive landscape. The transformation will challenge all of us, but the benefits will be historic.

"Technology is going to disrupt the future of work, perhaps sooner than we thought. Our Union budget this year reflected this sentiment with India paving its path to become a digital superpower, a sustainability leader and a healthy nation. The future of work isn't about the displacement of work by machines but rather has more to do with restructuring of the human skillset. I am hugely looking forward to my conversations with global thought leaders during the summit as we share the stories of innovation, change and challenges that India Inc has successfully delivered on and now is confidently looking beyond the pandemic," Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work®, India.

Some of the topics where leaders and global thought leaders will be sharing their experience are Learning as a Key to Business Success, Power of Collaboration in the Hybrid Work Environment, Employee Wellbeing - beyond the crisis, Enabling Line-Managers to Build High-Trust Teams, Aligning business strategy with AI, Power of Resilience and Adaptability etc.

Our esteemed speakers are leaders who have created Best Workplaces™ both nationally and globally. These leaders have successfully built and sustained a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ in their respective organizations. They have been able to not just survive during these challenging times, but have also pivoted their businesses, and created workplace cultures that inspire innovation. Along with them we also have global thought leaders and authors with eloquent, articulate, and inspiring journeys.

To ensure learnings at the summit are not limited to the sessions and there is something tangible to refer to and leverage the learning from the summit, Great Place to Work® India has partnered with an exclusive graphic recording partner who will help capture these in a visual format. This aims to transform the entire experience completely and support the attendees to build a Great Place to Work FOR ALL!

As a part of the summit, Great Place to Work® India will organize an exclusive 2-hour virtual networking event on 11th February from 11 am to 1 pm that will host 1000-plus delegates. This is a one-stop solution to develop new connections through speed networking on virtual round tables with professionals on a one-on-one basis joining virtual tables for group discussions on themes of one's interest.

Delegates from 250-plus organisations across 20-plus industries are all set to be a part of the largest and most sought-after summit in the country!

1). Ahmed Elsheikh, President, PepsiCo India Region2). Alex Edmans, Professor of Finance, London Business School | Author3). Anant Goenka, Managing Director, CEAT Limited4). Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.5). Anuj Tyagi, Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Ergo6). Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director & CEO Metro Cash & Carry7). C A Venkatraghavan, Managing Director - HR Lead, Intelligent Operations, India and Sri Lanka8). Chris Bailey, Coach & Author, The Productivity Project & Hyperfocus9). Dhirup Roy Choudhary, Managing Director & CEO, HIL Limited (CK Birla Group)10). Jai Natarajan, VP - Strategic Business Development, iMerit Technology Services11). James Munson, Managing Director, Marks and Spencer India12). Kavinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited13). Major DP Singh, India's First blade runner, Kargil War Veteran14). Michael Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work® Inc15). Naushad Forbes, Director, Forbes Marshall16). Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust17). Pradeep Menon, Managing Director & GCC Head, HSBC Technology India18). Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Founder Director, Great Place to Work® India19). Ranga Kanapathy, Head of APAC Business, Altimetrik20). Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive - Retail Liabilities, Branch Banking & Products, Axis Bank21). Saurabh Saxena, Site Leader & VP, Prod Dev SBSEG, Intuit India22). T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman, AARIN Capital Partners23). Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist, Salesforce24). Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Life Insurance25). Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work®, India

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

