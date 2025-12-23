Greaves Cotton Limited Recognised as "Best Governed Company - Listed Segment: Emerging Category" at the 25th ICSI Award

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Greaves Cotton Limited, one of India's leading diversified engineering companies, has been recognized as the "Best Governed Company - Listed Segment: Emerging Category" at the 25th edition of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance. The award was announced at a ceremony in New Delhi, attended by senior government officials, industry leaders, governance experts and members of India's corporate community.

For the 2025 edition, the Jury was chaired by Hon'ble Dr. Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Former Chief Justice of India, and comprised eminent leaders from the fields of law, finance, governance and public policy. The Jury conducted a rigorous multi-stage evaluation based on disclosures, governance structures, ethical conduct and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Karan Thapar, Chairman, Greaves Cotton Limited, who also addressed the gathering at the awards ceremony, said, "Corporate governance is fundamentally about trust, the trust of investors, employees, customers, and society at large. While markets may reward performance in the short term, it is governance that sustains confidence over time. This recognition from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India reaffirms our Board's commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership. As one of India's long-standing engineering companies, strong governance will continue to underpin our growth and preserve the trust we have built over generations."

At the ceremony in Delhi, the ICSI also recognised Atindra Basu, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Greaves Cotton, with the Governance Professional of the Year award. The ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance are among India's most respected corporate honours, celebrating organisations that demonstrate exemplary governance practices. Winners are selected each year through an independent, merit-based assessment conducted by a distinguished jury panel.

With a legacy of over 165 years, Greaves Cotton Limited is a diversified, future-ready engineering company delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to customers across key sectors. Renowned for its precision engineering and technology leadership, the Company's growth strategy is anchored on three core dimensions: accelerating its core businesses, building new muscle onto the core, and expanding into new horizons across Energy Solutions, Mobility Solutions, and Industrial Solutions.

As one of India's largest manufacturers of single-cylinder diesel engines, and a pioneer in introducing them for microcar applications in the European market, Greaves continues to reinforce its commitment to accessible, efficient, and reliable mobility. The Company also has a longstanding association with the Indian armed forces, with its products supporting a range of defence and naval applications, embodying its role in industrial advancement and nation-building. Guided by its purpose of 'Empowering Lives', Greaves is committed to providing reliable products, sustainable technology, and customer-centric solutions. With its strong engineering foundation and continuous innovation, the Company aims to enable people, businesses, and communities to progress with confidence in a future rooted in engineering excellence and driven by efficient energy.

The investee companies of Greaves include Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML) with its diverse portfolio of electric 2 & 3 wheelers for passenger and cargo mobility, and Greaves Finance Limited (GFL) with ev.fin, a 100% EV focused NBFC that leverages cutting-edge technology to offer customised financing options & seamless buying experience. Both these businesses play a significant role in accelerating EV adoption in India.

For more information, visit www.greavescotton.com.

