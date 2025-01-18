Greaves Cotton Ltd. Showcases Innovative product and services to Build the complete Mobility Ecosystem at The Auto Expo 2025- The Motor Show

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 18: Greaves Cotton Limited, one of India's leading diversified engineering companies, showcased its comprehensive mobility solutions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025 - The Motor Show, held at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam today. The company unveiled its new, 'Made in India' product offerings across two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including concept vehicles, charging solutions, engines, powertrain systems, and retail aftermarket accessories.

* Greaves is building a complete mobility ecosystem, spanning vehicle ownership to life cycle services, to address the needs across the mobility value chain.

* Greaves Electric Mobility showcased the line-up of its flagship Ampere Nexus, now available in more premium variants: the Race and Executive editions.

* Greaves Electric Mobility also unveiled the concept of its first e-motorcycle, the 'Xyber', which boasts a certified range of up to 200 km per charge, with fast-charging capability.

* The company introduced charging solutions, new two-wheeler/three-wheeler concepts, and retail aftermarket accessories.

* Greaves Engineering demonstrated a variety of innovative and sustainable engine and powertrain solutions, including a trailblazing hydrogen-powered engine concept.

Building on its rich 165-year legacy of innovation in engineering solutions, the company is unfolding a new chapter in its transformational journey from a single-business, single-fuel organisation to a fuel-agnostic, multi-business enterprise. Its aim is to create a holistic and sustainable mobility ecosystem that empowers consumers, business partners, and service providers alike. In line with this vision, its showcase at the expo included:

* Futuristic electric two- and three-wheelers: This includes the concept of its e-motorcycle, 'Xyber', and 'Xpress', a tailored solution for the quick commerce and delivery segment. Also featured was 'Xargo', a high-speed electric three-wheeler designed for multiple applications within the thriving e-commerce ecosystem.

* Fast Charger: A wall-mounted fast-charging system designed for efficiency and ease of use.

* Variants: Brand-new variants of its existing best-selling two-wheelers, Nexus and Magnus:

* Nexus Exec: India's first ultra-luxury, high-performance family electric scooter, featuring an Executive Class variant with a 5 kW motor, a top speed of 93 km/h, a 3.5-hour charging time, and a 7" TFT touchscreen.

* Nexus S Tourismo: India's first premium race-edition high-performance family electric scooter, equipped with a 5 kW motor, a top speed of 93 km/h, a 3.5-hour charging time, and a 7" TFT touchscreen.

* Magnus Neo: The upgraded Magnus, renowned for its achievement of being driven from Bengaluru to Delhi, covering over 2,300 km for the expo and creating a national record. Competitively priced at Rs79,999, it features an LFP battery and a 5-year/75,000 km battery warranty.

* Engines and Powertrains: Innovative solutions catering to the automotive sector, including a groundbreaking hydrogen-powered engine concept, a CNG engine, and a Euro V+ compliant engine for the European market.

* Retail aftermarket accessories: This includes motors, rear axle assemblies, and a high-performance lithium-ion battery tailored to the specific requirements of data centres and banks.

* Automotive components and motion control systems: The showcase also featured new and existing automotive components from Greaves, alongside advanced motion control systems from Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd.

Ever since its entry into the sustainable mobility sector, Greaves Cotton, through its electric mobility business, Greaves Electric Mobility, and its Ampere brand, has been redefining last-mile mobility in India with its vision of making "Har Gully Electric". To date, its vehicles have collectively travelled 3.8 billion electric kilometres, saving 1.5 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissionsan impact equivalent to planting 5.9 million trees.

Commenting on the company's innovative solutions displayed at the expo, Nagesh Basavanhalli, Non-Executive, Vice Chairman, Greaves Cotton Limited said, "Greaves Cotton continues to leverage its engineering expertise to build a complete and agile mobility ecosystem that maximises synergies across its various businesses, in line with our objective to lead India's transition to a more sustainable and inclusive economy. The products showcased today blend technology, sophisticated engineering, and intelligent design applications across versatile segments, and are inspired by deep consumer insights. These innovations have been proudly conceptualised and created in India, with the aim of positively impacting a billion lives and empowering them through smart, sustainable, and accessible solutions.

Our approach to diversification has been clearget closer to the customer, embrace fuel-agnostic solutions, and democratise smart and sustainable mobility. Empowering lives lies at the heart of our purpose, and 2025 marks an exciting new chapter in our transformation from a single-fuel organisation to a diversified provider of future-ready, fuel-agnostic solutions designed to meet the needs of an evolving world."

Segment 1

Greaves Electric Mobility showcased a spectrum of 2- and 3-wheeler concepts across diverse applications including

* Ampere Xyber: Ampere's e-motorcycle concept is set to redefine urban mobility with a certified range of up to 200 km per charge, a top speed of approximately 100 km/h, and fast-charging capability. The motorcycle features a futuristic Arctic-Tern-inspired design with a 'space-age' themed cockpit.

* Ampere Xpress: This electric two-wheeler concept, dubbed the 'multi-purpose workhorse', is designed to meet the unique demands of the quick-commerce segment. With a robust build capable of supporting a payload of up to 230 kg, its flexible design accommodates accessories for multiple use cases. It is equipped with safe LFP battery technology and comes with a 5-year/75,000 km battery warranty.

* Greaves Xargo: A customisable, multi-application electric three-wheeler with a payload capacity of 300 kg, a 5 kWh LFP battery, and a range of over 100 km per charge. Stylishly and functionally designed, it incorporates innovative features and is IoT-enabled.

It also unveiled new sport and business-class variants of its highly acclaimed Nexus and Magnus models, including the Nexus Exec, Nexus Tourismo, and the recently launched Magnus Neo, featuring enhanced power capacities. The Magnus Neo, showcased at the expo, was driven from Bengaluru to New Delhi, demonstrating its remarkable endurance. The scooter completed an impressive journey of over 2,300 km, proving its capabilities on the road even before arriving at the exhibition floor.

Notably, the company also showcased the Ampere Charger, a convenient wall-mounted fast AC charging solution designed to cater to the charging needs of consumers on the move.

Remarking on Greaves Electric Mobility's display at the expo, Mr K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director and CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, "We are thrilled to unveil our concepts and offerings designed to cater to a diverse range of consumers and applications. This approach aligns with our goal to democratise sustainable mobility in India and empower people and livelihoods through our expertise in automotive technology, showcased through our leading brands, Ampere, Greaves 3 Wheelers, and more. By leveraging our 165-year-old Greaves legacy in engineering, we have sought to provide category-leading options that merge the best of aesthetics, functionality, and performance.

As electric mobility gains greater adoption in India, we remain committed to delivering the best in electric two- and three-wheeler passenger and cargo mobility. Our solutions are not only viable but also superior alternatives to traditional ICE vehicles."

Segment 2

Greaves Engineering, the flagship engineering solutions business of Greaves Cotton Limited, also showcased a wide range of fuel-agnostic mobility solutions at the expo, including the Hydrogen engine concept, CNG engine, Euro V+ engine, EV powertrain, engine components, and other motion control components from Excel Controlinkage.

With technology as a key differentiator, the products are defined by design, engineering, materials chemistry, weight optimisation, and aesthetics, underscoring the company's commitment to the "Make in India" initiative.

Greaves Engineering's focus on emerging technologies was also evident at the showcase, with notable demonstrations such as its pioneering G396 hydrogen-powered engine, developed as part of the company's alternate fuel strategy.

Elaborating on these developments, Dr. Arup Basu, Managing Director, Greaves Cotton Ltd., said, "Staying true to our purpose of empowering prime-over solutions, we are proud to introduce our new alternate fuel engines, e-powertrains, and other advanced engineering solutions. By leveraging synergies across our diverse and time-tested capabilities, we aim to drive innovation and build a future-ready product portfolio.

Our focus extends beyond product development to delivering value across the entire product lifecycle, ensuring efficiency and reliability at every stage. With a strategic emphasis on hydrogen energy and other clean technologies, we remain committed to shaping the future of mobility through sustainable and scalable solutions."

About Greaves Cotton Limited:

Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company with a legacy of 165 years and strong brand trust. Originally renowned for its single-cylinder diesel engines, Greaves has transformed into a fuel-agnostic, end-to-end mobility solutions provider, driven by the purpose of "Empowering Lives". The Company is enabling a sustainable transition to green mobility and aims to touch a billion lives by 2030. Greaves is building a digitally integrated ecosystem that connects consumers, business partners, and service providers across the entire mobility value chain.

Through its five independent business unitsGreaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd., Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance Ltd., and Greaves Technologies Ltd.Greaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers. With significant investments in technology and human capital, the Company is positioned to lead in India's EV and sustainable mobility markets. The Company remains committed to sustainable growth and economic progress, making it a trusted partner in shaping the future of mobility in India.

For more information, visit- www.greavescotton.com

