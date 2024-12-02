Green Ambitions Take Centre Stage as IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 Commences in New Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 2: The IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 commenced today in New Delhi, convening over 400 visionaries, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to chart a transformative path for India's green economy. The Summit is dedicated to aligning India's climate goals with its trillion-dollar economic aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat,' spotlighting high-impact investment opportunities, addressing funding gaps, and driving actionable solutions for net-zero and climate adaptation.

Chaired by Jayant Sinha, former Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation, and co-chaired by Pratibha Jain, Head of Strategy at Eversource Capital, and Akhilesh Tilotia, Distinguished Fellow at Infravision Foundation, the Summit provided a dynamic platform for dialogue and collaboration.

A key highlight of the Summit was the Green Pop-Up Village, the event's centerpiece, featuring nearly 50 start-ups showcasing innovative, climate-sensitive technologies. From renewable energy breakthroughs to sustainable infrastructure solutions, the exhibit underscored India's leadership in climate innovation and the vast investment opportunities within the sector.

Speaking on the significance of the Summit, Aakriti Bamniyal, Senior Vice President, IVCA, said, "The GreenReturns Summit 2024 is a testament to the unwavering commitment of IVCA members and the larger investment community to driving India's green economy. The resounding success of the Green Pop-Up Village, featuring 50 trailblazing start-ups, reflects the vibrant innovation ecosystem in India. It is inspiring to witness the confluence of visionaries and changemakers united by their passion for sustainability. Together, we are not just supporting climate action but redefining India's investment landscape to align with its ambitious net-zero goals."

The Summit also hosted numerous panels, fireside chats, and workshops, attracting 150+ unique funds, 100+ start-ups, and a strong representation of policymakers and regulators. Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including addressing funding gaps in the climate sector, accelerating green technology adoption, and the role of alternate capital in advancing sustainability goals.

The event was supported by prominent partners, including Accel, Neev Fund, Sundaram Alternates, EY, Herbert Smith Freehills, Trilegal, B Capital Group, EverSource, GEF Capital, Khaitan & Co., Hero MotoCorp, Leapfrog Investments, Peak XV, and Stride Ventures, exemplifying the power of collaborative action in bridging climate finance and sustainable development.

As India stands at the crossroads of opportunity and responsibility in combating climate change, the IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 has emerged as a critical catalyst for green investments and innovative solutions, paving the way for a sustainable future.

Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

