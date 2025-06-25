Green Carpet Foundation: Empowering the Next Generation Through Innovation & Sustainability

New Delhi [India], June 25: Green Carpet Foundation is the dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and social innovation arm of Thai Green Power Solutions Co., Ltd., (TGPS) a global leader in sustainable energy and technological transformation with presence across Thailand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, the United States, and Europe.

Rooted in the powerful mission of Planet – People – Prosperity, the foundation leads initiatives that not only tackle environmental concerns but also uplift communities through future-centric education, skill development, and decentralized digital inclusion.

Building a Green Innovation Ecosystem – From Campuses to Communities

At the heart of Green Carpet Foundation's approach is the belief that sustainable transformation starts with empowering people— especially students and young professionals. In alignment with this belief, the foundation is establishing Technical Incubation Centers in educational institutions across India and abroad.

These centers offer hands-on training, live projects, mentorship, and placement support in the most in-demand and evolving sectors of today's world, including:

● Solar & Electric Vehicle (EV) Technologies



● Web2 and Web3 Technologies (without exposure to financial tokens or crypto)



● Quality Development & Industrial Readiness Programs



●

All programs are designed in collaboration with industry experts, startups, and domain leaders to ensure practical, result-driven learning.

Web3 for the Real World – Beyond Buzzwords

Unlike speculative trends, Green Carpet Foundation brings Web3 into educational ecosystems with purpose— focused on decentralized digital identity, transparent data models, immersive learning technologies, and smart infrastructure.

Through industry collaborations, students learn to apply Web3 in real-world settings — from digital credentials and secure academic record systems to decentralized community engagement tools— avoiding the speculative aspects of blockchain finance while embracing its core technological value.

Live Industry Exposure – Backed by Real Ventures

The incubation model is strengthened by direct access to live projects, internships, and innovations happening inside the TGPS ecosystem, including:

●Frequency Vehicle– India’s unique license-free EV brand with modular battery tech



●TGPS Infotech– A cutting-edge Web2/Web3 tech services and industrial software firm



●Zigoo– A green-commerce marketplace redefining conscious consumption



●FreCx– Smart finance and ESG-aligned solutions for a digital economy



These active industry interfaces ensure that student learning remains current, immersive, and implementation-ready.

Growing Institutional Network

The Green Carpet Foundation has already partnered with leading institutions, establishing model incubation centers in:

1.PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore



2.Mohan Babu University, Tirupati



3.Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering & Technology, Cuddalore



Each collaboration involves curated technical programs, faculty engagement, and real-time industry mentoring — creating a collaborative knowledge corridor between academia and enterprise.

Social Impact Meets Tech-Driven Empowerment

Green Carpet Foundation's programs are uniquely designed to cater to underrepresented groups such as:

●Rural and semi-urban students



●Women entering technical careers



●Students from government-funded institutions



●First-generation learners with limited access to digital infrastructure



By removing entry barriers and focusing on equity, employability, and environmental alignment, the foundation is nurturing a generation that is not only job-ready but also purpose-driven.

A Call to Academic Leaders & Changemakers

Green Carpet Foundation invites visionary institutions, departments, and educational councils to collaborate and expand this innovation-led model across the country and beyond.

Together, we can:

●Prepare students for emerging global industries



●Build green and inclusive campus ecosystems



●Create job-ready talent pools with future-ready skills



●Empower communities with real access to technological opportunity



Conclusion: Education as the Engine of Sustainable Progress

The Green Carpet Foundation is more than just a CSR initiative — it is a catalyst for systemic change, where technology, sustainability, and inclusive education converge to build a resilient and empowered society. By embedding technical incubation within academic institutions and aligning students with real-world innovations, the Foundation ensures that learning translates into action, and knowledge leads to impact. As we move toward a future shaped by environmental urgency and digital transformation, the Green Carpet Foundation stands committed to nurturing talent that not only thrives in the new world but also helps define it.Through every collaboration, every center, and every student we support, we take one step closer to a greener, smarter, and more equitable future for all.

Please visit for More Information : http://www.greencarpet.world/

