Green Fit Marathon Season 2 to be held in Jaipur on September 28 with the message of Heart Health and Environmental Protection

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24: Pink City Jaipur is once again set to resonate with the sound of running footsteps. On September 28, 2025, the second season of the Green Fit Marathon will be organised with the theme “Run for a Greener Earth”, marking the occasion of World Heart Day. The marathon aims not only to spread awareness about heart health but also to promote the importance of environmental conservation.

The marathon will flag off at 5:30 AM from the Sun & Moon Complex parking, Vidhyadhar Nagar.

As part of the preparations, the official marathon T-shirt and finisher medal were unveiled today, filling participants with excitement and enthusiasm while giving new energy to fitness lovers and the running community for this upcoming event.

Virendra Singh from the organising team shared that running amidst Jaipur's historic heritage and lush greenery will be a unique experience for participants. Along with strengthening their health, runners will also take a pledge towards protecting the environment.

The event is presented by Khandelwal Heart Institute and Care Health, while GCL and Fomico Mattresses are the Powered By Partners. Dr Sanjay Khandelwal from Khandelwal Heart Institute emphasised that in today's time, heart-related and lifestyle diseases are on the rise, and regular running and exercise can help control them. That is why this marathon holds such special significance.

The marathon's major highlight will be a live performance by Bollywood singer Ravindra Upadhyay, who will energise and motivate the runners.

The Green Fit Marathon will feature three categories:

3 km Fun Run

5 km Timed Run

10 km Timed Run

Attractive cash prizes up to ₹50,000 will be awarded to winners in both men's and women's categories of the 5 km and 10 km runs.

Every registered participant will receive an event kit, which includes the official T-shirt, finisher medal, and certificate. This kit will not just be a souvenir but a symbol of their commitment towards health and the environment. The event will also ensure a safe and engaging running track, medical support, fitness tips, and opportunities to connect with like-minded runners passionate about health and sustainability.

The second edition of the Green Fit Marathon will be a grand celebration for Jaipur's fitness community and youth, bringing together sports, health, and nature in a unique blend. The organising team is confident that a large number of Jaipur residents, as well as runners from outside the city, will participate, making this initiative even more successful.

Registrations for Green Fit Marathon 2025 are now open. Participants can visit the official website www.greenfitmarathon.com for more details.

