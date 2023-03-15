Green highways to be built in four states with World Bank assistance

New Delhi [India], March 15 : The central government and the World Bank have signed an agreement for the construction of a green national highway corridors project (GNHCP) in an aggregate length of 781 km in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

The loan assistance would be US 500 million against a total project cost of USD 1288.24 million (Rs. 7,662.47 crore), Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The objective of the GNHCP is to demonstrate safe and green highways keeping in view climate resilience and the use of green technologies by incorporating the provisions of conservation of natural resources using cement-treated sub base/reclaimed asphalt pavement, use of local/ marginal material such as lime, fly ash, waste plastic, bio-engineering measures for slope protection such as hydroseeding, coco/jute fibre etc.

It will enhance the ability of the ministry to bring Green technologies into the mainstream.

