Green Pellets India to Showcase Sustainable Fuel Innovations at Bioenergy Global Expo 2025

New Delhi [India], July 29: Green Pellets India, a leading name in the field of biomass fuel production, is all set to participate in the prestigious Bioenergy Global Expo 2025. The three-day event, taking place from July 29 to July 31 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka in Delhi, is expected to bring together pioneers and changemakers from the renewable energy sector. Green Pellets India will be welcoming visitors and industry experts at Stall No. F 47 B.

The brand, operating under the umbrella of Dhaneshwar Fire Wood, has become a notable force in India's renewable energy journey. With a strong foundation built in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the company has been converting agricultural residues and sawdust into high-quality biomass pellets since 2011. Over the years, it has supported the country's mission for clean energy, while also creating rural employment opportunities and reducing the environmental damage caused by traditional fuel sources.

Green Pellets India is best known for its eco-friendly fuel alternatives products that serve as sustainable substitutes for coal, LPG, diesel, and furnace oil. These include mustard fuel pellets, groundnut shell pellets, sawdust pellets, and other agro-waste-derived fuel briquettes. The company's solutions are designed to meet the growing energy needs of the industrial sector, while offering a more affordable and cleaner-burning alternative to fossil fuels.

With increasing concern over climate change and carbon emissions, the need for practical and scalable renewable solutions has never been greater. Green Pellets India offers precisely that. Their pellets are carbon-neutral, high in calorific value, and low in ash content, making them not just cleaner but also more efficient. These features make them suitable for use in industrial boilers, ovens, furnaces, steam generation units, and even commercial kitchens.

By participating in Bioenergy Global Expo 2025, Green Pellets India aims to create greater awareness about biomass fuels and engage directly with industry leaders, policymakers, and energy solution providers. The team will be available at the stall to showcase their products, explain their manufacturing process, and discuss the broader impact of biomass on India's energy future.

The brand is also expected to highlight how its operations contribute to rural employment. By sourcing raw materials directly from farms, such as crop residues and wood waste, the company provides income opportunities at the village level while preventing open stubble burning. This dual impact not only strengthens the rural economy but also significantly reduces air pollution.

Over the years, Green Pellets India has built long-term partnerships with renowned names across industries such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, food production, packaging, and more. Their client list includes trusted brands like Patanjali, Dabur, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Sun Pharma, and Asian Paints. These associations serve as a strong endorsement of the quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of the company's fuel alternatives.

The upcoming Bioenergy Global Expo provides a perfect platform to extend this trust further. With over 200 exhibitors and thousands of attendees expected, the expo is poised to become one of the largest gatherings of the bioenergy and alternative fuel industry in South Asia.

In a statement ahead of the event, the company spokesperson shared, "Green Pellets India is committed to building a future where waste is not a burden but a resource. We are proud to be part of an industry that not only solves the energy crisis but also addresses pollution, unemployment, and economic inefficiencies. Our presence at the Bioenergy Global Expo is more than a business opportunity; it's our way of contributing to India's energy goals and inviting others to join the movement."

The company encourages businesses, researchers, and policymakers to visit their stall (F 47 B) and explore how simple, scalable solutions can lead to lasting environmental impact. Whether it's reducing monthly energy bills or achieving carbon neutrality goals, the brand promises practical and immediate value to industries looking for sustainable change.

Green Pellets India's participation in the Bioenergy Global Expo 2025 comes at a time when the government and private sector are both pushing for greener alternatives. The event, which brings together clean energy innovators, technology providers, and industrial buyers from across India and abroad, provides a valuable platform for meaningful exchange.

The company will be presenting its product range, answering queries, and discussing industry-specific applications with visitors at Stall F 47 B. Their team will also offer live insights into how biomass pellets are made, their comparative benefits, and case studies from existing clients.

The event will take place at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, one of India's most advanced event venues, located in Dwarka, New Delhi.

For more information, visitors can reach Green Pellets India at:

+91-9413389566

greenpelletsindia@gmail.com

www.greenpelletsindia.com

With over a decade of experience and a clear focus on sustainability, Green Pellets India continues to show that waste can be transformed into value, and that clean energy is not a luxury, but a necessity we can all afford.

