GreenH Electrolysis Unveils its First 1 MW PEM Electrolyser Manufactured at its Plant in India

New Delhi [India], October 3: GreenH Electrolysis, a joint venture between H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies, and GR Promoter Group, proudly unveiled its first 1 MW PEM Electrolyser at its manufacturing plant in Jhajjar, Haryana, today.

The event was graced with the presence of Vinod Agarwal, Chairman and Wholetime Director of GR Infraprojects Ltd., along with Anselmo Andrade, CEO and Founding Partner of H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies and Romen Rawat, Chief Project Manager/Hydrogen Trainset, Indian Railways.

This 1 MW PEM electrolyser will be installed at the hydrogen production and refueling station at Jind, Haryana, and will supply hydrogen to India's first hydrogen train under the prestigious Indian Railways' "Hydrogen for Heritage" initiative. The electrolyser will operate round the clock producing approximately 430 kg/day of hydrogen at a delivery pressure of 40 bar (g) and purity as per ISO 14687 suitable for Fuel Cell applications. The refueling infrastructure at Jind will also have a 3,000 kg hydrogen storage, hydrogen compressor, and two hydrogen dispensers with pre-cooler integration, allowing for quick refueling of the trains.

Dhiman Roy, CEO and Director, GreenH Electrolysis Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are extremely proud to announce the launch of our first 1 MW PEM electrolyser. This marks a significant milestone in our growth journey in India and underscores our commitment to the country's Make in India initiatives and India's energy transition journey. With the support of our parent companies, GR Promoter Group and H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies we are well poised to play an important role in India's green hydrogen plans as part of our efforts to answer the clarion call of our country to go green and clean. This milestone is only the beginning and as an organisation, each member of the GreenH family is excited to work towards laying the foundation for a sustainable tomorrow."

Anselmo Andrade, CEO and Founding Partner, H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies, said, "Congratulations to the GreenH team on the unveiling of its first PEM Electrolyser in India. As a global leader in the hydrogen sector through water electrolysis, we are a proud partner in this significant development. We look forward to enhancing our partnership with GreenH and are confident that our technological expertise will enable GreenH to effectively meet the growing demand for renewable hydrogen in the country."

Ashwin Agarwal, Director, GR Promoter Group. said, "India's green hydrogen segment is witnessing significant growth and is expected to play a pivotal role in its energy transition efforts. This electrolyser, developed for Indian Railways' prestigious 'Heritage for Hydrogen' project, signifies an important milestone in GreenH's journey and the progress of the sector in the country."

The recent Government policies and schemes have been a catalyst for India's green hydrogen story, encouraging innovation and attracting investments. Green hydrogen has the potential to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors, thus helping reduce carbon emissions. Backed by the experience of H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies, and GR Promoter Group, GreenH is committed to contributing to the Indian Government's Green Hydrogen Mission and the country's endeavours to achieve its energy transition goals.

GreenH Electrolysis is a leading green hydrogen technology company manufacturing electrolysers in India. It is a joint venture between H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies and GR Promoter Group. GreenH offers a complete range of solutions to suit varied client requirements including plug & play electrolysers, integrated solutions for large capacities, and development of green hydrogen plants. For more information, visit www.greenh.in

H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies is a global, vertically integrated provider of renewable hydrogen energy systems, services, and equipment, with its own proprietary water electrolysis technology. H2B2's suite of products and services span the production and transport of hydrogen, from design through operation. Hydrogen is commercialized across a variety of sectors such as industrial, energy storage, mobility and residential.

For more information, visit www.h2b2.es.

GR Promoter Group through their flagship company G R Infraprojects Limited, have a stronghold in integrated EPC and project development with more than two decades of experience in design, construction and O&M of various road, railway, metro, and power transmission & distribution projects pan India. With the in-roads into the green Hydrogen domain, they are now extending their footprint into the energy development business.

