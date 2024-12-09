Greenie Energy Raises $600,000 in Seed Funding to Revolutionize EV Charging Across India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Greenie Energy, an innovative EV charging technology start-up, has successfully raised $600,000 (over Rs5 crore) in seed funding from a group of marque investors. The funding round was led by Rajesh Advani, Managing Director of Sun-N-Sand Hotels and included contributions from AIC Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, Ashwin Ramesh (Co-Founder, Primary Advisors) and Rajaram Ajgaonkar (R M Ajgaonkar and Associates, Chartered Accountants).

The funds will accelerate Greenie Energy's mission to deploy 5,000+ EV charging points by the end of 2025 and drive the development of new, scalable products tailored to India's growing EV market.

Greenie Energy offers cost-effective, convenient EV charging solutions designed for mass-scale deployment in diverse settings, including existing and under-construction housing societies, commercial buildings, and public parking spaces. Their flagship product is a cutting-edge hardware solution capable of transforming a standard electrical socket into a smart EV charging point, managed seamlessly through the Greenie Energy mobile application.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Greenie Energy has already installed 550+ charging points at 120+ locations across six Indian cities, in collaboration with housing societies, real estate developers, and hotel chains," said Istayak Ansari, Director & Co-Founder of Greenie Energy. "This funding will help us scale up operations to meet our goal of 5,000+ charging points by end of 2025 and develop innovative, in-house products to support the EV revolution in India."

As India moves towards a more sustainable future, Greenie Energy is well-positioned to be a key enabler of EV adoption, offering reliable and accessible charging infrastructure to meet the nation's growing demand.

