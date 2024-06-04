Greening the Mines: Coal and lignite PSUs lead the way in land restoration, sustainability

New Delhi [India], June 4 : The Ministry of Coal has unveiled a report detailing the strides made by Coal and Lignite Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in land restoration and sustainability.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, amidst rising energy demands, these PSUs have not only ramped up coal production but have also made notable progress in environmental preservation through comprehensive land reclamation and greening efforts.

As the global community celebrates the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), World Environment Day 2024 emphasizes the urgent need for land restoration, desertification control, and drought resilience under the theme "Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration."

This global focus aligns seamlessly with the Ministry of Coal's newly released report, "Greening Initiative in Coal & Lignite PSUs," which showcases the ambitious efforts of coal and lignite PSUs in transforming mined-out areas into vibrant green spaces.

The report highlights a wide array of afforestation and ecological restoration projects undertaken by PSUs, which have successfully converted barren landscapes into flourishing green areas, read the press release.

These initiatives play a pivotal role in combating desertification, enhancing drought resilience, sequestering carbon, and conserving biodiversity.

By integrating these greening efforts, the coal sector is significantly contributing to global land restoration goals and promoting environmental sustainability.

Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, praised the efforts of the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) and the Sustainability & Just Transition Division of the Ministry of Coal for their comprehensive compilation of this report, read the press release.

He expressed hope that the document will attract significant attention and encourage the adoption of innovative techniques such as seed ball plantation, drone-based seed casting, and Miyawaki plantation within coal mines by other entities.

The report meticulously documents the consistent and dedicated efforts of Coal/Lignite PSUs to mitigate the environmental impacts of coal mining through reclamation and afforestation.

It includes data validated through Remote Sensing Studies and ground-truthing surveys at selected sites, offering a detailed account of land usage, reclamation efforts, and plantation initiatives, read the press release.

This comprehensive documentation sets a new standard for future scientific studies and emphasizes the importance of sustainable land management.

Coal/Lignite PSUs have implemented scientific reclamation techniques according to technical and biological schedules in mining plans, pioneering community-oriented land uses such as restored forests, eco-parks, and eco-tourism sites.

The report reveals that these efforts have established green cover over approximately 50,000 hectares in and around coal mining regions.

This includes biological reclamation of around 29,592 hectares of de-coaled land, additional plantation within mine leaseholds covering about 12,673 hectares, and plantation outside mine leaseholds spanning 7,735 hectares, read the press release.

Collectively, these initiatives are estimated to create a carbon sink potential of approximately 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

Looking ahead, the report outlines a roadmap for future plantation initiatives planned until the fiscal year 2029-2030, emphasizing advancements in land reclamation and the sustainable use of mining-degraded lands.

The Ministry of Coal anticipates that this report will reinforce the commitment to land reclamation among coal PSUs and catalyze the establishment of sustainable green cover across coal mining projects, read the press release.

This greening initiative is set to significantly contribute to the augmentation of India's green cover, aiding in the fulfilment of India's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of achieving a carbon sink of 2.5 to 3.0 billion tonnes by 2030.

The Ministry of Coal's report not only highlights the sector's dedication to environmental stewardship but also showcases the crucial role of coal and lignite PSUs in advancing national and global sustainability goals.

