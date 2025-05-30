Greenman Viral Desai to Launch 7-Day Tree Plantation Drive from June 5

Surat (Gujarat) [India] May 29: Environmentalist and social activist Viral Desai, popularly known as the “Greenman”, will begin a seven-day tree-planting campaign on June 5 in observance of World Environment Day.

Desai’s unwavering commitment to urban greening and conservation is evident in the effort to plant 1,000 trees in Surat and Navsari.

In addition to increasing the amount of greenery in the Maroli, Kadoli, Sarthana, and Sachin regions, the campaign will raise public awareness of citizens’ ecological responsibilities.

“This year, our campaign is inspired by the life and ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose 150th birth anniversary we commemorate,” said Viral Desai. “His emphasis on cleanliness, unity, and environmental harmony continues to guide our work.”

A Tribute Rooted in Action – Viral Desai

This campaign is neither a symbolic act; it is an extension of Desai’s larger dream, Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change, a movement that has mobilised more than 2 lakh green volunteers and resulted in the planting of over 6.5 lakh trees in Gujarat. By basing his mission on action, Desai continues to bring ideology closer to impact, especially by engaging the youth and student groups in environmental causes.

The movement is much more than just planting saplings. Its tripartite purpose aims to increase climate resilience, promote civic involvement, and pay tribute to India’s green past.

The idea that ecological stewardship is a national duty, not just the domain of environmentalists, is also reinforced by this.

Green Urban Spaces: A Necessity, Not a Luxury

Amid the rapid development of Indian cities, the importance of green urban spaces cannot be overstated. Trees are a natural infrastructure that can decrease heat islands, improve air quality, and enhance biodiversity.

The campaign is very strategic, focusing on areas that will benefit from increased ecological enhancement. In addition, local government and community organisations are being engaged to ensure the saplings survive and grow, thereby incorporating public responsibility into the initiative.

“What we're planting is not just a tree,” Desai said, “but a future. A living legacy. Something generations after us can thank us for.”

Inspired by Sardar Patel, Driven by Unity

The theme of unity shines brightly in Desai's message this year! The campaign skilfully makes the connection between environmental and national unity by showcasing the principles of Sardar Patel, who played a crucial role in uniting India following independence.

Desai’s ecological mission feels more relevant than ever because of Patel’s unwavering commitment to order, cleanliness, and discipline.

Mobilising the Next Generation – Viral Desai

One of the most remarkable aspects of Desai’s green projects is his ability to inspire young people. His projects have regularly included leaders and volunteers from surrounding colleges, businesses, and student unions. The movement ensures development and sustainability by providing young people with the necessary resources and increasing their awareness of environmental concerns.

NSS units, youth clubs, and community organisations are anticipated to participate in large numbers in this year’s campaign. Every participant takes a sustainability oath and plants a sapling as part of the “Plant & Pledge” format introduced by Desai’s team.

Long-Term Vision, Tangible Impact

The Greenman’s latest endeavour comes as climate talks are becoming more urgent. These kind of grassroots initiatives serve as the cornerstone of localised climate action in India, particularly as global temperatures rise and natural habitats are threatened.

Conclusion: A Greener, Stronger India Begins With One Step

As World Environment Day 2025 approaches, Viral Desai’s tree-planting initiative reminds us that significant changes can begin with small, consistent actions. In addition to honouring nature, his project puts it at the centre of civic duty and national cohesion.

Residents of Surat and Navsari are cordially invited to participate in the campaign, plant trees, and, above all, have faith in the potential of one tree, one volunteer, and one mission for a greener India, which begins on June 5.

