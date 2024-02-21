Grest grows 5X post seed-funding, eyes INR 100 Cr revenue in FY-25

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 21: After raising an undisclosed seed round last year, the Gurugram based re-commerce disruptor, Grest, is witnessing an extraordinary growth trajectory. The event has resulted in a five-fold increase in its revenue and bringing pride to its stakeholders who reap the benefits of an eco-friendly market brand while prioritizing sustainability. Driven by this momentum, the company now strives to achieve a revenue milestone of INR 100 Crores in FY-25. Currently operating in 14 states in India, Grest is ambitiously planning to emerge as the most-trusted customer-centric brand, empowering people with technology and driving its revenue through both online sales and offline retail outlets. The company is also set to aggressively expand its offline presence through experience centers and distribution channel partners, to serve the entire nation.

Grest (Radical Aftermarket Services Pvt. Ltd.), is a leading player in the refurbished electronics industry. The company is establishing itself as a premium brand for refurbished phones and laptops in top-notch condition, to cater to a growing consumer base for refurbished electronics. It differentiates itself as a reliable refurbished device brand with a peace of mind warranty without breaking the bank. The company aims to supply best-in-class phones sourced from trusted vendors, each of which undergo a meticulous refurbishment process in Grest's state-of-the-art facility along with 50+ rigorous quality checks, ensuring they are as good as new when they reach a consumer.

Grest operates a robust technology-enabled inventory system to serve the market demands. The company offers an exclusive range of best-in-class refurbished devices, serving the growing demand of premium quality in India. The company has not only been addressing consumer aspirations, but has also been able to reduce carbon footprint in the last 5 years by extending the lifespan of electronic devices and reducing electronic waste. The company endeavors to generate more employment opportunities and foster economic growth in the country.

Founded in 2018 by two friends and MBA graduates from MDI Gurugram, Shrey Sardana (Co-founder & CEO) and Nitin Goyal (Co-founder & COO), Grest strives commitment towards sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction pursuits. The leadership team at Grest is further fortified by the expertise of CTO Sanjeev Aggarwal, a seasoned professional and an industry veteran with over 23 years of experience, including leadership roles in global IT companies.

Grest as a brand has a commitment to have a continuous focus on quality assurance, innovative refurbishment processes, and customer satisfaction to gain a competitive edge. This line of action is helping the company to maintain its excellence position for long-term success and increased market share.

To know more, visit their website: www.grest.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor