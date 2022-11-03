Grin Health: Best Ergonomic Healthcare Products Brand in India launches new products SitRight Pro ™, SitPlus ™ & SitCorrect ™ for backrest and neck support

November 3: Sedentary lifestyle and continuous long hours of sitting in work are responsible factors for increasing rates of spinal issues amongst us. To counter this ergonomic healthcare related problems, Grin Health has launched Orthopaedic full back rest and neck support products for the first time in India. The patented products range for everyone helps in posture correction and sitting in the right position to decrease back pain and neck pain.

An initiative of Grin Health, one of the fastest growing Indian Ergonomic healthcare & personal care brands. They produce Must-Have Essentials to make life more comfortable for all, “We have been a pioneer in introducing exclusive products being the first to market in India with 25+ scientifically researched products patented. At Grin Health, the products are sourced, designed, manufactured and distributed the latest innovative healthcare premium products online and via health practitioners in more than 10+ countries like India, South East Asia, Middle East and many more” – Dharmendra Kumar CEO & Founder, Grin Health Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Grin Health launches new products within the range of lumbar back and neck support including SitRight Pro . The daily essentials are ideal for everyone, aiding in posture correction. It provides body pain relief specifically in the lower back, head & neck. The product range provides the most comfortable lumbar back and headrest neck support. The memory foam perfectly matches the anatomy of the spine and the orthopaedic design adapts seamlessly to the shape of the body, provides good support for the spine and ensures the lumbar spine to be anatomically correct. Ergonomic design of the headrest neck support products fills the gap between head and neck, with a slightly concave centre to fit our cervical vertebrae. It provides additional support for the neck and helps improve posture while reducing muscle tension and stiffness in the neck. The products can be used in any sitting position be it car, office chair or at home.

Grin Health products started selling as over-the-counter products, but have also been available online in most e-commerce platforms. “We have widespread positive reviews from our online customers, and most of our products are top-rated in their category. We have around 1 million+ happy customers all over the world. This is majorly due to our scientifically proven design and high quality of materials like memory foam used in our products ” – Dharmendra Kumar said when asked about high ratings on online platforms.

With festival season coming up, Grin Health products are ideal to give to the ones who need relief from back, lumbar, coccyx, cervical, or neck pain. Over 100 different types of body supports from Ortho Pillows, Cushions, Multipurpose Wedge Support pillows to massagers for pain relief, knee & back support pillow, & Masks are available. The range is available on all major e-commerce sites like Amazon and on their website (Grinhealth.com).

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor