Grisu Media Arts & YOUx Talks Announce 50 Critically Acclaimed Books

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Grisu Media Arts, in association with YOUx Talks e-magazine, proudly announces the selection of 50 critically acclaimed books, representing a diverse collection of thought-provoking non-fiction works from around the globe. This curated list is the culmination of a rigorous selection process led by an esteemed jury of screenwriters and filmmakers: Raj Singh Chaudhary, Mahender Jakher, & Sunil Sihaag.

The curated list features 50 books, including 21 international titles and 29 by Indian authors, all of which have been carefully chosen for their contribution to knowledge, critical thinking, and cultural insight. The primary focus of this selection is to promote non-fiction literature, emphasizing its importance in educating, inspiring, and challenging readers.

"Non-fiction has a unique power to bridge gaps between cultures and ideas," said Raj Singh Chaudhary, acclaimed screenwriter and filmmaker. "Through these 50 books, we aim to offer readers a chance to explore diverse perspectives and gain a deeper understanding of the world around them."

Mahender Jakher, another jury member and filmmaker, added, "In an era of rapid change, these books serve as a guiding light, offering clarity and insight. Our goal was to select works that not only reflect the realities of our time but also encourage readers to think critically and act with purpose."

"In a world where fiction often dominates, our aim with this initiative is to spotlight the power of non-fiction to shape perspectives, provoke thought, and inspire action," echoed Sunil Sihaag. "These books have been selected not only for their literary merit but also for their potential to influence and transform society."

50 Critically Acclaimed Books:

- Radhakrishnan Pillai's 'Corporate Chanakya' bridges ancient wisdom with modern management, offering timeless strategies for effective leadership and strategy.

- In 'Eye to Eye with I,' Charul Chaturvedi Jaitly guides readers on a transformative journey inward, revealing the path to abundant living.

- In 'It's Now or Never,' Usha Mani urges us to confront today's challenges with innovative solutions, preparing for the uncertainties of tomorrow.

- RICH DAD POOR DAD, Robert T. Kiyosaki

- In '75 Innovations by India & Indians,' Captain Manmeet Singh chronicles the remarkable ingenuity and vision that define India's most transformative innovations.

- Arun Malik's book "Happiness! As We Seek It" emphasizes that happiness is a continuous journey shaped daily by our thoughts and actions, not just a destination.

- THE WARREN BUFFETT WAY, Robert G. Hagstrom

- In 'The Running Effect,' Sweta Samota combines personal experience with elite insights to offer a transformative guide for achieving balance, efficiency, and success in running.

- In 'Sports Coaching - Simplified,' Dr. Dinesh Sabnis illuminates the path to athletic excellence with a blend of strategy, psychology, and science, empowering coaches to inspire greatness in every athlete.

- "Awaken Your Divinity Within" by Vandana Mehrotra illuminates the path from worldly success to personal fulfillment, guiding readers through a transformative journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening.

- Rebels at Work, Carmen Medina and Lois Kelly

- In 'Ekaki - The Girl Who Saw Fate,' Harssh Singh weaves a gripping tale of destiny and choice, where a young girl must decide whether to challenge fate or let it unfold amidst impending revolution.

- Saraswati Raman's Hayagreeva: The Guru of Goddess Saraswati illuminates the timeless wisdom of the horse-headed sage, connecting ancient teachings with modern insight for spiritual and intellectual growth.

- BECOMING SUPERNATURAL, Dr. Joe Dispenza

- Sunitha Lal's "Dotting the Blemish" reveals the hidden stories of women, urging us to confront the biases and unspoken truths that shape our lives.

- In the enchanting world of 'Seven Stars Go Missing,' Swapna Sanchita reminds us that the magic of adventure and wonder lies in the night sky and the stories we dare to dream.

- PRINCIPLES, Ray Dalio

- In 'Paradise Sucked: Thrive After Divorce, Ladies!' Aparnaa Jadhav crafts a powerful narrative of resilience and self-discovery, guiding women through the challenges of separation to find strength and transformation.

- Kiran Chadha's "Magic of Indian Weddings: Timeless Traditions & Sacred Customs" offers a vibrant exploration of India's rich wedding culture, celebrating its timeless traditions and festive splendor.

- Gulmohar" by Yogita Warde is a poetic journey that distills complex emotions into simple, profound verses, inviting readers to explore the beauty and depth of human experience.

- THE HARD THING ABOUT HARD THINGS, Ben Horowitz

- Monika Rai's "From Beginners to Conversational Expert: 12 Steps to Fluency" provides a structured path to language mastery, focusing on practical application and cultural awareness for achieving genuine conversational expertise.

- ORIGINALS, Adam Grant

- In Belong to Yourself (BTY), Pinky N D Kansara shows that true empowerment arises from embracing our authenticity, discovering our inner selves, and prioritizing self-love and self-care.

- The Black Swan, Nassim Nicholas Taleb

- In Celestia Chronicles: Fire and Water, Anagha Ratish ignites the imagination with a spellbinding tale of adventure and self-discovery, proving that true magic lies within the heart of a storyteller.

- In 'Rescue Your Romance,' Inspiring Jatin provides a roadmap to reignite and strengthen your relationship, offering actionable strategies to turn love back into a thriving connection.

- The Beginning of Infinity, David Deutsch

- In 'The Girl of Destiny,' Shubira Prasad weaves a captivating tale of fate and self-discovery that takes readers on an extraordinary journey.

- The Untethered Soul, MICHAEL A. SINGER

- In The Scent of Redemption, Shreyan Laha masterfully intertwines science fiction with a profound exploration of guilt, humanity, and the quest for atonement.

- Wing Commander Vikas Raghav's 'Carve Your Life' is a vital guide for young professionals, blending practical advice with personal insight to navigate career and personal success.

- Captain Kunal's 'Journey to the Next Level' masterfully blends spirituality and fiction, guiding readers through a profound literary exploration.

- TRIBE OF MENTORS, Timothy Ferriss

- Satyajit Senapati's 'The Leader's Kaleidoscope' unveils how viewing leadership through seven critical lenses can drive profound transformation.

- Vipin Chopal's 'Struggled and Soared' celebrates the unwavering courage and resilience of women who inspire with their determination.

- The Power of Now, Eckhart Tolle

- Virat Tuli's 'Qaasid' offers a profound exploration of the human experience through its deeply resonant voices.

- Sonal Bharija's Iridescent Life beautifully captures the vibrant spectrum of human experience, reminding us that every challenge is an opportunity for growth.

- NO RULES RULES, Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

- Fawaz Jaleel's 'Nobody Likes an Outsider' delves into the intricate dynamics of power and deception, offering a compelling exploration of societal challenges.

- In 'Suchandra Roychowdhury's The Shotgun Wedding,' the vibrant tapestry of rural Bengal collides with urban sophistication, weaving a tale of love, intrigue, and the chaotic clash of traditions and modernity.

- Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us, Daniel H. Pink

- Brain Maker: The Power of Gut Microbes to Heal and Protect Your Brain for Life, David Perlmutter

- ReWork: Change the Way You Work Forever, Jason Fried & David Heinemeier

- Getting Things Done, David Allen

- How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big, Scott Adams

- Do Hard Things, Steve Magness

- Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less, Greg McKeown

- The Psychopath Whisperer; The Science of Those Without Conscience, Dr. Kent A. Kiehl

"Grisu Media Arts and YOUx Talks share a commitment to fostering a culture of reading and intellectual growth. This initiative aligns with their mission to highlight works that contribute significantly to both global and Indian literature, says Sunil Sihaag, Founder of Grisu Media Arts."

Visit for more details about the authors & their books: https://youxtalks.com/

