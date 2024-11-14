Gritzo Launches Children's Day Campaign 'Nahi Chalega,' Urging Parents to Embrace Customised Nutrition for kids

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: Gritzo, a Children's Brand of HealthKart and a first-of-its-kind brand in personalized nutrition drinks for children, has unveiled its latest digital campaign, "Nahi Chalega," to challenge the status quo in kids Health Food Drinks and promote its personalized SuperMilk product range.

The ad film aims to alter parents' perspectives on kids' nutrition by highlighting Gritzo's personalized approach offering specially formulated health drinks that cater to individual needs based on age, gender, and specific health goals.

In Gritzo's ad, a light-hearted jingle sung by a mother showcases various humorous situations where items of clothing and accessories don't interchangeably fit siblings a clever analogy for Gritzo's belief that "one-size-fits-all" solutions don't work for children's unique nutritional needs. The campaign's message is clear: personalized nutrition is essential, and Gritzo SuperMilk, formulated for different age groups, genders and health goals, is the correct choice for all parents.

"With the Indian HFD (health food drink) market estimated at Rs. 12,000 crore, Gritzo is stepping forward as a challenger ready to disrupt conventional practices in kids' nutrition. We believe every child is unique, as are their nutritional requirements. The 'Nahi Chalega' campaign emphasizes the importance of breaking away from standardized nutrition for children's growth and highlights Gritzo's commitment to delivering a healthy drink that's just as unique as your child," said Sushant kotian, AVP,Brand Head - Gritzo.

Gritzo SuperMilk is among the first health food drink to offer custom blends tailored to individual children's needs. It provides twice the protein compared to the leading kids' nutrition drink, which helps bridge the significant protein gap in Indian children's diets. Gritzo's formula is free from refined sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors, colors, gluten, and maltodextriningredients often present in other HFDs and potentially harmful in the long run.

Each SuperMilk variant contains 21 essential vitamins and minerals, including colostrum, calcium, Vitamin D3, and zinc. Ingredients vary to address specific goals such as height, weight, and overall growth, ensuring that each child receives optimal nutrition for their developmental stage and health objectives.

The "Nahi Chalega" campaign, will run from mid-November to mid-December and will be available on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. It will also be shown on connected TVs for broader visibility.

Link to the ad film - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xM4NOCQc2aQ

* Conceptualised by - Contract Agency (A part of the WPP Group)

* Production House - Roger That

* Director - Sapna Singh

About Gritzo - Gritzo is a nutrition brand for children that offers personalized nutrition drinks called 'SuperMilk' since 2019. The brand, owned by Bright Lifecare Pvt Ltd, focuses on creating unique health drinks for children based on age, gender, and health goals. Gritzo SuperMilk is available on various channels and retail stores, offering 2X protein and being clean and safe. The brand has been growing since its inception, launching Multivitamin Gummies in 2021 and adding Vanilla in 2024. They plan to launch multiple products and flavors in 2025.

For more information on brand Gritzo and the SuperMilk range, kindly visit www.Gritzo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor