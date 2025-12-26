GRM Overseas Limited Announces 2:1 Bonus Issue Amidst Strong Financial Growth and Market Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: GRM Overseas Limited, a leading player in the Indian consumer staples sector and a significant rice exporter, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a substantial bonus issue of 12,27,04,000 equity shares in a 2:1 ratio. This strategic move aims to reward its shareholders and capitalize on the company’s robust financial performance and long-term value creation. The bonus shares, each with a face value of Rs. 2/-, will be issued to shareholders registered as of the record date, December 24, 2025. Following this issuance, GRM Overseas' total paid-up share capital will rise to Rs. 36,81,12,000, comprising 18,40,56,000 equity shares, all to be issued in dematerialized form.

The bonus announcement comes on the heels of impressive quarterly results for Q2 FY26, which saw net sales climb by 15% to Rs 362.43 crore and net profit surge by 61% to Rs 14.76 crore compared to the same period last year. The company’s half-yearly performance in H1 FY26 also demonstrated positive momentum, with net sales increasing by 1% to Rs 689.21 crore and net profit growing by 24% to Rs 33.85 crore year-on-year. These results reflect GRM Overseas’ sustained growth trajectory, building on the annual results for FY25 where net sales rose by 2.2% to Rs 1,374.2 crore and net profit increased by 1% to Rs 61.24 crore.

GRM Overseas continues to demonstrate strong returns for its investors, boasting an ROE of 16% and ROCE of 14%, backed by a consistent 3-year ROE track record of 20%. The company’s stock performance has been exceptional, delivering multibagger returns of approximately 1,300% over the past five years and an astounding 12,300% in the last decade, underscoring its long-term value proposition.

Established in 1974 as a rice processing and trading house, GRM Overseas has transformed into a diversified consumer staples organization and is now recognized as one of India’s top five rice exporters. With a global footprint spanning 42 countries, up from its initial focus on the Middle East and the UK, the company operates three state-of-the-art processing units in Haryana and Gujarat. These facilities, coupled with a substantial annual production capacity of 440,800 MT and advanced warehousing near the Kandla and Mundra ports, position GRM Overseas for continued market leadership. The company’s commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction is evident in its popular brands such as “10X,” “Himalaya River,” and “Tanoush,” alongside its expansion into direct-to-consumer sales through major retailers, both domestically and internationally.

