GRM Overseas Ltd: Promoter Boosts Stake as Company Eyes Major Growth with Bonus Issue and Capital Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: GRM Overseas Limited has revealed a significant development as promoter Mr. Atul Garg acquired 50,000 equity shares through open market transactions on December 10, 2025. This move, compliant with SEBI regulations, underscores a strengthened promoter conviction in the company’s future trajectory. Following this purchase, Mr. Garg’s shareholding now stands at 4,30,91,984 equity shares, representing 70.23% of the total share capital.

This strategic acquisition coincides with substantial corporate approvals from an Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 9, 2025. Shareholders overwhelmingly endorsed a two-fold increase in the company’s Authorised Share Capital, from ₹20 crore to ₹45 crore, and a generous 2:1 bonus share issuance. This bonus share approval is poised to benefit all equity shareholders, with notable beneficiaries like investor Madhusudhan Kela’s family set to receive a substantial number of additional shares.

The financial performance of GRM Overseas Limited further bolsters investor confidence. The company reported a robust 15% increase in net sales to ₹362.43 crore and a remarkable 61% surge in net profit to ₹14.76 crore for the second quarter of FY26 compared to the same period last year. Half-yearly results for H1FY26 also show positive momentum, with net sales up by 1% to ₹689.21 crore and net profit climbing 24% to ₹33.85 crore. Annual figures for FY25 also indicate growth, with net sales increasing by 2.2% to ₹1,374.2 crore and net profit by 1% to ₹61.24 crore.

Established in 1974 as a rice processing and trading entity, GRM Overseas has transformed into a leading consumer staples organization and a prominent rice exporter. With an expanded market reach spanning 42 countries, three advanced processing units, and significant warehousing capacity, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth. GRM Overseas continues to strengthen its brand portfolio, including “10X,” “Himalaya River,” and “Tanoush,” while actively pursuing direct-to-consumer channels and maintaining stringent quality standards.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



