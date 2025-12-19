GRM Overseas Secures BSE In-Principle Approval for 2:1 Bonus Issue; Record Date Fixed for December 24, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: GRM Overseas Limited today announced that it has received in-principle approval from BSE Limited for its proposed bonus issue, granted on December 17, 2025, covering the issuance of 13,81,40,000 equity shares of face value ₹2 each in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations. The board-approved bonus is being issued in the ratio of 2:1, under which each eligible shareholder will receive two fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 for every one existing equity share held. The company has fixed Wednesday, December 24, 2025, as the Record Date to determine shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares, and the deemed date of allotment has been set as Friday, December 26, 2025.

In line with SEBI guidelines, the bonus shares will be issued only in dematerialised form; shareholders holding shares in physical form have been advised to dematerialise their holdings on or before the Record Date to ensure timely credit of bonus shares into their demat accounts. The company's move to reward shareholders through a substantial bonus issue reflects confidence in its long-term growth trajectory and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

GRM Overseas' recent financial performance underscores the strength of its operations. For Q2FY26, the company reported net sales of Rs 362.43 crore, a 15% increase over Q2FY25, with net profit rising 61% to Rs 14.76 crore. On a half-year basis, H1FY26 net sales stood at Rs 689.21 crore, up 1% year-on-year, while net profit rose 24% to Rs 33.85 crore. In FY25, GRM posted net sales of Rs 1,374.2 crore, an increase of 2.2% over FY24, and net profit of Rs 61.24 crore, an increase of 1%.

Founded in 1974 as a rice processing and trading house, GRM Overseas has grown into a major consumer staples organisation and ranks among India's top five rice exporters. Originally focused on the Middle East and the United Kingdom, the company now serves 42 countries and operates three processing units across Haryana and Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 440,800 metric tonnes and substantial warehousing facilities near the ports of Kandla and Mundra. GRM markets its products under brands such as 10X, Himalaya River and Tanoush, supplies private labels, and has intensified its direct-to-consumer strategy through major retail channels in India and international markets while maintaining rigorous quality controls.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor