GRM Overseas Soars 10% on Bonus Issue & Strong Earnings, Attracts Major Investment from Kela Family Office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: In a significant market move, shares of GRM Overseas Ltd surged 10.3% on Wednesday, closing at Rs 185.55, propelled by a combination of a generous bonus issue approval, robust quarterly earnings, and a strategic investment from a prominent family office. The rally elevated the company’s market capitalization beyond the Rs 3,000 crore milestone. The trading session was marked by the stock going ex-bonus, following the board’s approval of a 2:1 bonus share issue. This corporate action will grant two additional shares for every one held, a move designed to enhance liquidity and reward the company’s long-term shareholders. To facilitate this distribution, GRM Overseas has increased its Authorised Share Capital from Rs 20 crore to Rs 45 crore.Notably, this bonus issue has attracted the attention of veteran investor Madhusudhan Kela’s family investment vehicle, Singularity Equity Fund I. The fund, led by Madhu Kela and his son Yash Kela, recently acquired 6,90,000 shares in the company. With a record date set for December 24, 2025, this holding is poised to grow substantially, as the Kela family office is set to receive 13,80,000 bonus shares on its existing investment, underscoring a strong vote of confidence in GRM’s future trajectory.The investor enthusiasm is further bolstered by the company’s impressive financial performance. For the second quarter of FY26, GRM Overseas reported a 15% year-on-year increase in net sales to Rs 362.43 crore, while net profit skyrocketed by 61% to Rs 14.76 crore. The half-yearly results for H1FY26 show a net profit growth of 24% to Rs 33.85 crore, with sales at Rs 689.21 crore. The company has demonstrated consistent financial health, with an annual Return on Equity (ROE) of 16% and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 14%, supported by a strong three-year average ROE of 20%. This operational excellence has translated into extraordinary returns for shareholders, with the stock delivering multibagger returns of 1,300% over five years and an astounding 12,300% over the past decade.Founded in 1974 as a rice processing and trading house, GRM Overseas has transformed into a leading consumer staples organisation and ranks among India’s top five rice exporters. The company has successfully expanded its footprint from initial markets in the Middle East and the United Kingdom to a presence in 42 countries globally. Operating three processing units in Haryana and Gujarat with an annual capacity of 440,800 MT, and supported by large warehousing facilities near the ports of Kandla and Mundra, GRM boasts a formidable supply chain. Its portfolio includes popular brands such as “10X,” “Himalaya River,” and “Tanoush,” alongside a growing private label business. A focused push into direct-to-consumer sales through major retailers worldwide, coupled with an unwavering commitment to quality control, positions GRM Overseas for sustained growth as it rewards its investor base and attracts sophisticated capital.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor