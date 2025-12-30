Gro Med selected for Forbes DGEMS 2025: Powering Global Soilless Farming with Sustainable Coco Coir Substrates

PNN

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30: Gro-Med, the flagship brand of Vaighai Agro, is featured in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 for its leadership in sustainable soilless farming solutions and global impact on modern horticulture.

Under the strategic leadership of Neethi Mohan, Chairman of Vaighai Agro, and Dhanasekaran, Vice Chairman, Vaighai has grown into world's leading producer & exporter of coco coir substrates. Combining over four decades of agro-industry expertise with innovation and quality excellence. The Madurai-headquartered company supports growers in 75+ countries with high-performance soilless growing media tailored for professional horticulture, greenhouse, hydroponic, and controlled-environment applications.

Vaighai's integrated production network spans five world-class facilities across South India, where coconut husks are transformed into industry-leading coir substrates engineered for modern horticulture. The brand's product range spans Coir Hydroponic Bags, Coir Pop-up Bags, Coco and Husk Chip Blocks, Seed Starters, and Loose-fill Substrates.

With a capacity to produce over 9 million coir grow bags and exports nearly 2000+ containers of Coir Blocks annually, Gro-Med has strengthened its ability to meet surging global demand for reliable peat-free solutions. Gro-Med's formulations are engineered with growers' needs at the center: helping growers achieve higher yields with greater consistency. Each blend is tailored for vegetables, flowers, nurseries, propagation systems, and controlled-environment agriculture. The brand's products are crafted to help crops achieve stronger root growth, improved water management, and enhanced nutrient absorption.

The company's infrastructure is equipped with advanced machinery, R&D Center and solar coir dryers that maintain uniform drying even during monsoons. A team of more than 600 trained production experts oversees each stage of production, ensuring complete traceability and batch uniformity. The brand's technical expertise and global supply reach make it a preferred choice among commercial growers & horticulture professionals.

"Growers worldwide are shifting to soilless farming, and we are deeply committed to being their trusted partner in this transition," said Pounraj, Director of Vaighai Agro. "This DGEMS recognition reflects our decades of expertise, our rigorous quality control, and our dedication to building sustainable, high yielding growing media for modern horticulture."

He added that Gro-Med's mission is to make sustainable cultivation both accessible and profitable for growers everywhere, especially at a time when peat reserves are declining and environmentally responsible substrates are becoming essential.

As agriculture rapidly shifts toward sustainable and soilless solutions, Gro-Med stands at the forefront, blending India's agro legacy with cutting-edge substrate science to power the future of global horticulture. Supporting this momentum, Vaighai's third-generation leadership Gunasekar, Pounraj, and Neethiraj is actively driving the company's next phase of global expansion, innovation, and customer engagement.

