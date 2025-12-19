Gross direct tax collections rise 4.16% to ₹20 lakh crore in FY26 so far, refunds decline 13.5%

New Delhi [India], December 19 : India's direct tax collections, in gross terms, have witnessed a robust growth of 4.16 per cent year-on-year so far in 2025-26, reaching Rs 20 lakh crore, data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed Friday.

In 2024-25, the same period, it was Rs 19.2 lakh crore.

This rise in collections can be attributed to higher corporate tax revenues, non corporate tax revenues, and marginal rise securities transaction tax (STT) receipts.

Direct taxes are the taxes that individuals and businesses pay directly to the government. They include income tax, Corporate Tax, and Securities transaction tax.

Other taxes saw a decline from Rs 2829.59 crore to Rs 338.57 crore.

After accounting for refunds, which also saw a decline of 13.52 percent, the net direct tax collection stood at Rs 17.04 lakh crore so far in 2025-26.

Data on Gross Direct Tax (DT) collections, Refunds, Net Direct Tax (DT) collections and Advance Tax collections for FY 2025-26 as on 17.12.2025 has been released. The data is available on the national website of Income Tax Department.

The overall rise in tax collections is a positive sign for India's fiscal health, as it strengthens the government's revenue base and reduces dependence on borrowing.

It also suggests economic resilience despite global uncertainties. Higher tax revenues may allow the government to increase public spending on infrastructure, social welfare, and other key sectors, boosting overall economic growth.

