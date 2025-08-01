Groundbreaking Ceremony for DJ Medicity: Uttar Pradesh Witnesses Launch of Premier Integrated Healthcare Complex in Modinagar

BusinessWire India

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1: The inaugural ceremony for DJ Medicity, an unprecedented Rs. 500 crore comprehensive healthcare campus, took place in Modinagar, introducing the region's inaugural tertiary medical facility and establishing it as a premier healthcare education destination. This transformative development will convert Modinagar from its industrial roots into an all-encompassing medical hub, delivering premium healthcare services that were previously accessible only in major urban centers.

DJ Medicity builds on the legacy and legend of the late Ajit Singh Jassar, acknowledged as Modinagar's education city founder, who formed the Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation in 1997.

After Ajit Singh Jassar's unexpected passing away at 59, his son Rhitik Jassar took charge at merely 17 years old, facing considerable institutional obstacles. Despite confronting significant financial burdens and unfinished developments, Rhitik successfully transformed the organization, accomplishing total debt clearance by repaying ₹215 crore in pending liabilities ahead of time while finalizing multiple projects including The Grande housing development in Meerut. Currently 27, he leads the DJ Medicity's planning and execution.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh officiated the inaugural ceremony, showcasing governmental backing of this healthcare initiative. Singh highlighted how integrated medical facilities such as DJ Medicity foster enduring development networks, specifically commending Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's groundbreaking "One District One Medical College" program.

The event guest list included Dr. Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod (Divisional Commissioner of Meerut), Deepak Meena (District Magistrate of Ghaziabad), Atul Vats (Vice Chairman of Ghaziabad Development Authority), Vikramaditya Malik (Municipal Commissioner of Ghaziabad), and additional senior regional administrators.

This healthcare venture has also garnered considerable interest from premier banking institutions, with senior representatives from Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, and additional prominent financial organizations present at the ceremony, demonstrating robust faith in JDMEHF's outstanding performance history.

The DJ Medicity campus has been conceptualized by CDA, India's foremost healthcare design firm responsible for creating renowned institutions such as AIIMS, Max, Fortis, and Yashoda Hospitals. Strategic consultation services are delivered by Whitehawk Associates, led by industry experts including Bhavdeep Singh (former CEO of Reliance Retail and Fortis Healthcare), Dr. Rajen Ghadiok (Former Chairman Cardiology Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), Ajay Vij (Former CIO Fortis, Reliance Retail), and Gurjit Singh (Former CEO Sakra Hospital). WHA's extensive mandate encompasses advanced strategy formulation, clinical program development, medical configuration, spatial design, patient journey optimization, operational framework creation, and medical technology and equipment planning.

The core of DJ Medicity features a cutting-edge 955-bed medical facility with sophisticated MRI and CT imaging technology, 14 surgical suites, and a dedicated 20,000 square feet women's and children's healthcare wing.

The healthcare campus will establish Centers of Excellence for Oncology, Cardiology, and Sports Medicine. The institution will deliver complimentary medical care for financially disadvantaged populations while providing premium healthcare services matching distinguished institutions like Max and Apollo medical centers.

The academic division incorporates a medical institution structured to educate 250 MBBS candidates per year, complemented by postgraduate degree and super-specialty curricula. The campus will incorporate specialized academies for legal education and management studies, presenting programs in healthcare planning and hospital management.

The accommodation facilities comprise 12 residential buildings with planned student housing that will house up to 4,158 occupants total, establishing an independent medical education community supporting learners and educators alike.

DJ Medicity seeks to promote an innovative academic approach that extends beyond traditional medicine to incorporate finance, legal studies, integrative healthcare, and related health disciplines, training healthcare practitioners for contemporary medical practice challenges.

"We intend to commence operations in phases, initially completing student accommodation, subsequently the hospital facility, with the academic complex following last," states Jassar. "Our primary operational focus centers on maintaining accessible costs and handling substantial patient volumes daily, contrasting with approach of private hospitals that look only towards profit margins and select lucrative treatments."

The fundamental principle of his "medicity" vision involves establishing a comprehensive residential campus where accommodation, healthcare, education, and research unite within one integrated setting, promoting cooperation and advancement across all dimensions of medical training and patient treatment.

The ceremony drew Uttar Pradesh's senior governmental leadership, illustrating extensive official endorsement for this revolutionary healthcare project.

This development constitutes the most significant private investment in Modinagar's contemporary history, coordinating with the state administration's objective to position Uttar Pradesh as India's leading hub for medical education and healthcare delivery. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's guidance and seasoned officials like Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, DJ Medicity is strategically placed to create innovative benchmarks for comprehensive medical training and healthcare provision throughout the state.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor