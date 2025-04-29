Groundbreaking Pediatric Skull Surgery Performed in Surat by Shalby Hospital

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 29: Shalby Hospitals, Surat, has etched its name in South Gujarat’s medical history by successfully performing the region’s first craniosynostosis surgery- a complex procedure to correct a rare skull deformity in infants. This landmark achievement opens new doors for advanced pediatric neurosurgical care, allowing families in the region to access life-changing treatment closer to home.

Craniosynostosis is a rare condition in which one or more of the fibrous joints between the bones of a baby’s skull (cranial sutures) close prematurely. Usually, these sutures stay open, so the skull may expand with brain development. Early fusion can lead to an abnormal head shape, increased intracranial pressure, developmental delays, and vision problems. While the exact cause often remains unknown, some cases are linked to genetic syndromes. The condition is classified by which sutures are affected:

Sagittal Synostosis: Top suture fusion, causing a long, narrow head.

Coronal Synostosis: Temple-to-forehead suture fusion, flattening one side of the forehead.

Metopic Synostosis: Forehead suture fusion, creating a triangular forehead.

Labroid Synostosis: Back-of-head suture fusion, flattening one side.



Usually, treatment consists of surgical correction of skull form and cerebral pressure release. Depending on the patient’s age, kind of craniosynostosis, and surgical team experience, options include open surgery, endoscopic methods, and distraction osteogenesis.

The complex surgery was performed by a highly skilled specialist, Dr. Mohit Goyal, a highly experienced Keyhole & Endoscopic Neurosurgeon with over 6 years of experience in treating complex cranial and spinal conditions. Renowned for his expertise in minimally invasive neurosurgery procedures, Dr. Goyal used advanced 3D surgical planning, intraoperative pediatric neuro drill, and innovative endoscopic techniques to get the best possible outcome.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr. Supriya Sarkar said, “This surgery is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare and pushing the boundaries of medical excellence. We are proud to offer this advanced treatment right here in South Gujarat, so patients no longer have to travel to distant cities for such specialized care.”

The patient who underwent the procedure is an 11-month-old female suffering from B/L coronal and metopic suture premature closure. She is healing well and displaying notable cranial growth and development improvement. This success not only emphasizes Shalby Hospital’s leadership in pediatri and full neurosurgery treatment but also reinforces its commitment to serving the community with compassion and expertise.

