Groundbreaking Study Reveals Strong Correlation Between Gut Health and Skin Problems

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 3: If one has been suffering from skin problems and has not been able to find a permanent solution despite medication, chances are that they have poor gut health. An observational study conducted by the Hairline International Hair & Skin Research & Treatment Center based in Bengaluru has now established a connection between gut health and skin conditions. The two-year observational study from July 2021- June 2023 uncovers the profound link between gut health and common skin conditions such as acne, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis.

The Study

"Remarkably, 80% of patients seeking treatment at Hairline International during the study period had experienced skin issues, including acne, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis. Among those with acne vulgaris, a staggering 72% displayed indications of poor gut health, marked by symptoms like food intolerance, allergies, GERD, and digestive problems. This underscores the vital role of comprehending the human body as a holistic system," explains Dr. Kala Vimal, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist at Hairline International.

The study's gender distribution, with 62% of patients being female and 38% male, offers insights into potential gender-related variations in how skin conditions impact individuals. Additionally, the study found that 36% of female patients experienced other health issues, such as irregular menstruation, PCOS, and hormonal imbalances, highlighting the interconnected nature of health concerns.

What Skin Secrets Did Gut Health Reveal?

Probiotics, known for their positive impact on digestive and immune systems, have long been a subject of interest in the medical field. Hairline International took a pioneering step by investigating the impact of probiotics on patients with skin issues. A total of 2235 patients were part of the study, each undergoing an H pylori test to assess their gut health.

Over 70% of men, children, and pregnant women from various age groups suffered from atopic dermatitis, or eczema. Notably, the study uncovered that pregnant women who supplemented with probiotics during pregnancy and while breastfeeding reduced the risk of eczema in their children up to the age of 2, presenting promising implications for prenatal and infant care.The majority of patients, 72%, were under the age of 40, underscoring the prevalence of skin issues among younger individuals and the potential impact on their quality of life.

It's important to note that the research team administered Atogla probiotics to the participants in the study, in addition to conventional medicines. In contrast, the control group received only medication and no probiotics. This approach allowed for a clear evaluation of the added benefits of probiotics on skin health.

"The research observations are promising since, when we administered oral probiotics alongside other treatments, we observed a remarkable 90% reduction in inflammation and redness among acne patients. This offers hope to those grappling with the challenges of this prevalent skin condition. In the case of psoriasis, which is often linked to gastrointestinal conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, we made a noteworthy discovery that there is an inverse relationship between probiotic use and the occurrence of skin lesions. This revelation strongly suggests that probiotics may open the door to more effective treatments for psoriasis in the near future," added Dr. Kala Vimal, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist at Hairline International.

The study makes it evident that introducing probiotics to traditional treatments, we can significantly enhance the health and appearance of the skin. This research marks a significant step forward in our understanding of the intricate relationship between our gut, skin, and overall well-being.

