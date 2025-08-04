Group Landmark Strengthens Hyderabad Footprint with New Touchpoints

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4: Group Landmark has expanded its presence in Telangana with the addition of two Kia-authorised workshops in Hyderabad one at Attapur, which is now operational, and the other in Medipally, set to commence shortly. Strategically located to improve accessibility and enhance service turnaround, these facilities deliver modern infrastructure, faster response times, and access to Kia-trained professionals. This move strengthens Group Landmark's presence in Hyderabad a key automotive hub for Kia, Mahindra, and Mercedes-Benz operations.

The newly added Kia workshop in Attapur is a full-fledged service facility equipped with 24 bays, including mechanical and body shop operations, and a service capacity of up to 1,500 vehicles per month. Designed for speed and efficiency, this authorised Kia workshop features an express service setup, a dedicated owner's lounge with wait-and-take provisions, free Wi-Fi, and convenient pick-up and drop-off options. The second facility, scheduled to commence in Medipally (Uppal region), will expand Kia coverage across Hyderabad's eastern corridor. This ensures faster service access and improved load distribution. Together, the two facilities are positioned to serve the evolving needs of urban car owners who value time, transparency, and brand-trusted servicing.

Highlights:

* Group Landmark adds two Kia-authorised workshops in Hyderabad, with one already operational at Attapur and the second set to launch in Medipally.

* With 11 touchpoints across Kia, Mahindra, and Mercedes-Benz, the group strengthens its integrated, multi-brand presence in Telangana.

* Hyderabad is identified as a key growth hub, with increasing customer demand and white space across both premium and mainstream automotive segments.

Group Landmark's presence in Hyderabad goes beyond after-sales operations. The company views the city as a strategic growth hub, situated at the intersection of rising demand and untapped premium potential. With two Kia sales outlets located in Bowenpally and Medipally, the brand offers customers a connected experience, from showroom to service. At the heart of its regional operations is India's largest Mahindra-authorised workshop, located at Q City, Vattinagulapally. Designed for scale and equipped for mechanical, body shop, and EV servicing, the facility features 38 bays, offering customer-first amenities, including an infotainment lounge, complimentary Wi-Fi, and pickup and drop-off services.

In the luxury segment, Landmark supports Mercedes-Benz owners through dedicated after-sales operations in the city, reinforcing the group's capabilities across mass and premium segments. Together, these touchpoints reflect Landmark's integrated, multi-brand footprint built for accessibility, infrastructure strength, and customer loyalty.

"Hyderabad has been an important chapter in our journey not just as a market, but as a community that values reliable service and consistent support. In just over a year, we've built 11 touchpoints here across Kia, Mahindra, and Mercedes-Benz, and that footprint reflects how committed we are to serving this region. With the new Kia workshops, it's not just about adding facilities; we're investing in proximity, faster turnaround, and everyday convenience. That's how we see growth at Group Landmark measured by the trust we earn on the ground," says Mr Sanjay Thakker, Chairman & Founder, Group Landmark.

With a growing presence across Kia, Mahindra, and Mercedes-Benz, Group Landmark continues to strengthen its reach in Hyderabad through scale, service infrastructure, and everyday customer convenience. The new Kia workshops reflect Landmark's long-term approach building where customer demand is real and rising. As Landmark deepens its local roots, its focus stays clear: accessible locations, faster service, and standards trusted by the brands it represents.

About Group Landmark:

Group Landmark is India's largest automotive retailer, with over 26 years of excellence. It represents more than 10 global brands across 11 states and operates over 130 state-of-the-art facilities nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor