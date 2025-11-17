Group Legrand India Recognized Among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Group Legrand India has been recognized among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2025 and recognized as one of the Best Companies For Women in India (BCWI) - Manufacturing Category by Avtar & Seramount. This acknowledgement is based on a detailed survey of organizations that assessed them against a set of parameters related to gender diversity, equitable practices, workplace culture, health + safety, and the overall employee experience.

At the core of Legrand India's success is a robust Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) framework rooted in its "People First" philosophy. The company integrates inclusion into every aspect of its operationsempowering women with formalized mentorship and women-focused development programs, enabling inclusive leadership with sensitization workshops, and assisting work-life integration with progressive and flexible policies. In addition to gender equity, Legrand values accessibility, intergenerationality, and LGBTQIA+ inclusioncreating an ecosystem where each employee feels valued, and inspired to succeed.

Speaking on the achievement, Tony Berland, CEO & Managing Director, Group Legrand India, said, "At Legrand, inclusion is not just a policyit's embedded in our purpose and culture. This recognition stands as a testament to our sustained efforts to build an empowering and equitable workplace. We are proud of our people who embody these values every day, making Legrand a place where everyone truly belongs."

Adding to this, Nisha Samuel, CHRO, Group Legrand India, shared, "Being recognized as one of India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women is an exciting milestone that shows our commitment to building a truly inclusive organization. Here at Legrand, we see inclusion as an everyday practice - enabling women to take on leadership opportunities, have supporting policies, and thrive in a culture that celebrates their success. All of these elements are combined to help create an environment that supports the professional and personal development of women - including mentoring programs, sensitization workshops and flexible working options. The focus we place on safety, accessibility, and holistic well-being also helps ensure that every employee comes to work as their authentic selves. This recognition reinforces our belief that diversity is necessary for innovation, belonging is necessary for excellence, and empowered people are the future of work."

These accolades reaffirm Group Legrand India's commitment to creating a workplace where anyone can thrive, innovate, and grow, regardless of gender, background, or identity. Through this recognition, Legrand joins a distinguished group of organizations redefining inclusion and leadership in India's evolving workplace landscape.

About Group Legrand India

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, dedicated to supporting technological, societal, and environmental change around the globe. Legrand's core purpose is to improve lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet, with electrical and digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

For over two decades, Group Legrand India has maintained its leadership position in power protection business, utilizing its global expertise to tailor the offering to local market needs. The Group has strategic acquisitions which further solidified its commitment to delivering complete solutions, making it the preferred partner across diverse market segments.

Group Legrand India has several brands under its umbrella who are leaders in their respective product domain, namely IndoAsian, Numeric, Valrack, Adlec and NetRack. With a diverse workforce of 5000+ employees across India, Group Legrand India has 7 state of the art manufacturing facilities, 3 R&D centres and a wide distribution network with over 870 distribution partners and 19000+ retailers.

Legrand's purpose guides its responsible commitments to a more sustainable world for all. Legrand's CSR commitments actively contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN for a better and more sustainable future.

Legrand has laid out its CSR /Sustainability commitments in 4 main areas of actions to improve lives:

- Promote diversity and inclusion

- Reduce its carbon footprint

- Develop a circular economy

- Be a responsible business

As a specialist in electrical and digital infrastructure, reducing the carbon footprint and developing a circular economy approach within its activities are Legrand's priorities at all times. In addition, Legrand is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, while being a responsible player in its day-to-day relationships with all the stakeholders, especially its employees, customers and suppliers

Legrand has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 throughout the Group's value chain

