Growth Expo: Unveiling India’s Entrepreneurial Potential

GROWTH EXPO is a unique show which provides the platform to startups & emerging brands to showcase their business models, concepts to passionate investors who are interested in Franchise, Dealership & Partnership. We provide opportunities to grow and expand their existing Franchise and Business opportunities in India. This Pandemic has created the need to review existing business models; come up with updated concepts & offerings. Growth Expo aims to create a bridge between Brands & Investors. Growth Expo Vision is to promote Entrepreneurship, which eventually will contribute to economic development and generate Franchise and Business opportunities in India.

With 9th year in franchising business, our proficiency to provide a platform to Franchisors, investors, aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners have grown multifold. In succession of delivering 21 successful Franchise Business Opportunity shows, we proudly announce our 22nd Edition of GROWTH EXPO Mumbai on 24-25th May @ The Fern Hotel, Goregaon.

GROWTH Expo provides tremendous opportunities to Franchisors to showcase their opportunities and interact with prospective investors and grow their business. It’s an ideal platform for franchise buyers, channel partners, distributors, trading community & many more to come under one roof to discuss expansion plans. The growth of the Franchise Expo event stands as testimony to the growth of the Franchising Industry, hence, it is rated as the most successful business opportunity show in why should you exhibit in the GROWTH EXPO Mumbai?

India’s Leading franchise event will provide a platform for highly evolved over 1000 to 2000 prospects & qualified investors and entrepreneurs across Maharashtra and neighboring states to meet face-to face with some of the most accomplished Business Ideas and learn more about the fast growing MSME industry in India. There is an extensive marketing plan drawn to bring prospective investors from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Pune, Goa, Kolhapur and Gujarat as well

GROWTH EXPO Pune invites brands & franchisors looking to recruit single-unit/multi-unit franchisees across West India, Retail companies looking to expand their business, product companies looking for Franchisees, dealers, distributors.

https://www.growthexpo.online/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor