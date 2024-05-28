Growth in electric vehicle insurance - Reflecting increasing adoption of EVs in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Kotak General Insurance, an insurance provider in India spots growth in electric vehicle insurance due to increasing adoption of electric vehicles in India. The rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is not only reshaping the motor landscape but also revolutionising the insurance sector. Electric vehicles have become a symbol of innovation and progress in the Indian motor industry with a focus on sustainability and reduced carbon emissions.

The recent growth in electric vehicle insurance serves as a testimony to the rapid expansion of the EV market in India. A significant spike in the number of electric vehicles on Indian roads has been spotted which helps in increasing environmental awareness and advancements in EV technology. This spike in the adoption of electric vehicles has encouraged a parallel demand for insurance for electric vehicles in the minds of vehicle owners.

Electric vehicles offer various benefits such as lower fuel costs and reduced environmental impact. Electric vehicles might have features like advanced battery technology and electronic systems which might require potential insurance coverage to mitigate the risks and liabilities in the future.

One of the key factors driving the growth of electric vehicle insurance is the proactive approach to developing innovative products and services to the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners. These offerings include coverage for battery-related issues and roadside assistance for electric vehicles. The growing demand for electric vehicle insurance is not only driven by individual consumers but also by businesses offering electric mobility solutions.

With increasingly electric vehicles in the market, there is a growing need for car insurance coverage for electric vehicles that cater to the requirements of electric vehicle fleets, including charging infrastructure and vehicle maintenance. As electric vehicles continue to gain momentum in India, it is important to support the transition to sustainable transportation by offering insurance solutions to cater to the needs of electric vehicle owners.

At Kotak General Insurance, we believe in being a partner in our customer's journey, ensuring that they have the right coverage for their unique needs. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that protect what matters the most to them.

Kotak General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customised products and services leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure.

