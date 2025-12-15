Growth Multiplier Fest 2025 Concludes with Grand Sufi Night and Awards Ceremony

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 15: The Growth Multiplier FinFest & Awards 2025, organised by AAFM India and Amar Ujala Bonus, concluded on Saturday with a grand finale in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla. The two-day event brought together stalwarts from the BFSI industry to deliberate on expanding their contribution to India's fast-growing economy.

The event commenced on Friday at The Lalit Hotel in Mumbai and was inaugurated by Shashi Krishnan, Director, NISM. This was followed by in-depth discussions and presentations by leaders from mutual fund companies on key industry trends and opportunities. After a full day of sessions and panel discussions, the evening concluded with a vibrant Sufi music night. Delhi-based Usool Band captivated the audience with soulful performances, setting a celebratory tone for the event.

On Saturday, industry leaders from the mutual fund, technology, insurance, and banking sectors reconvened for further deliberations. One of the most engaging sessions of the day was a high-energy debate on the theme 'Gold vs Sensex: Who Will Win the Race?' Equity market experts Rachit Khandelwal and Chandan Taparia presented arguments supporting equity investments, while commodity experts Ajay Kedia and Jaiprakash Gupta strongly advocated the case for commodities.

Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla also participated in an engaging conversation with Anshuman Tiwari, Editor, Amar Ujala Bonus, where he spoke candidly about money management, investments, savings, and shared several interesting personal anecdotes.

The event concluded with a keynote address by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Saurabh Bhardwaj, who shared their perspectives on India's development roadmap. The dignitaries also felicitated individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the financial sector.

Award Winners

- Change Maker of the Year - Dr. Vishnuvajjala Aditya Srinivas

- Bharat Inclusion Award - Akash Ashok Sharma, CWM / Augmont Gold

- Best IPO Analyst - Arun Kejriwal

- Best Mutual Fund Distributor - Nivas Narasimhan

- Agri Research Award - Rahul Chauhan, Director, iGrain India

- Investor Empowerment Award - Skillspade Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

- AIF Performance Excellence Award - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

- AIF Innovation Leader - Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

- Men in Finance Trailblazer - Shivalik Fund

- Thought Leader of the Year - Alchemy Capital Management

- Innovation Fund House in Distribution Development - Mirae Asset Investment Management India

- Communication & Trust Leadership Award - Mehak Chaudhary, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

- Investor Education Impact Award - Canara Robeco Asset Management Company

- PMS Innovation Leader - Siddharth Vora, PL Capital - Prabhudas Lilladher Group

- PMS Digital Transformation Champion - Bhavin Shah, Samiksha Capital

- Gold Investment Platform of the Year - Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Bharat Batuk Pvt. Ltd.

- India's Most Trusted Entrepreneur-Focused PMS - ASK Investment Managers

- Most Admired Event Excellence - Dinesh Kriplani, Founder, Host My Journey

- Bullion Award - Nitin Kedia, Founder, Kedia Fincorp

- Energy Award - Ankit Kapoor, Co-founder & Head of Research, Commodity Samachar Securities

- Fintech Innovation of the Year - Turtle Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd.

- Best Wealth Manager - Wealthleaf Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

- Emerging Equity Analyst - VLA Ambala

