Growth Stories Summit & Awards 2024, Visakhapatnam by Global C-Suite Community Platform TheCconnects Magazine

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 11: The prestigious Growth Stories Summit & Awards 2024, hosted by TheCconnects, brought together visionaries, industry leaders, and innovators at Novotel, Visakhapatnam. This landmark event celebrated transformative success stories, leadership excellence, and groundbreaking achievements across a diverse array of industries.

The event also marked the launch of TheCconnects December Edition Magazine, which features 30 inspiring success stories, exclusive interviews, and the latest industry updates. Designed as a networking platform for global C-suite professionals, founders, and entrepreneurs, the summit provided attendees with invaluable opportunities to share their journeys, forge meaningful connections, and celebrate innovation.

The following awardees were recognized for their exemplary contributions:

Dr. D. Jai Bharat - Innovative Scientist & Excellence in Green Technologies

Launch of Dharati Greens Electric Scooter Dharati Bro:

At the prestigious Growth Stories Summit & Awards 2024, Dharati Greens Private Limited unveiled its latest innovation, the Dharati Bro electric scooter. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. D. Jai Bharat, Founder and CMD, Dharati Greens continues to set benchmarks in the electric vehicle industry. Combining cutting-edge technology with eco-conscious design, the Dharati Bro promises instant acceleration, whisper-quiet performance, and unmatched efficiency. With over 15 years of experience in EV innovation and partnerships with global tech leaders, Dharati Greens reinforces its commitment to a sustainable and smarter future in urban mobility. This launch marks a milestone in eco-friendly transportation.

Alok Kumar - Outstanding Achievement in Blockchain Education & Development

Alok Kumar, the visionary Founder & CEO of Thore Network Pvt. Ltd., is transforming the blockchain landscape. With over 17 years of experience, Alok created ThoreCoin and developed a platform that combines blockchain technology with AI-powered solutions. Through Thorecoin 2.0, he is driving innovation in digital asset management, offering Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) and spearheading AI-based education initiatives for young learners. Alok's work is revolutionizing the digital economy and empowering individuals to leverage blockchain for societal progress.

Senapathi Soma Sekhar Naidu - Creative Visionary in Architectural & Structural Excellence

As the Managing Director of Desire 2 Design Engineers, Senapathi Soma Sekhar Naidu has redefined the architecture and construction industry. Since the company's inception in 2017, Naidu has led his team to create architectural masterpieces while ensuring structural safety and sustainability. Desire 2 Design Engineers is known for its cutting-edge design solutions, comprehensive construction services, and dedication to environmental responsibility. Under Naidu's leadership, the company continues to set benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

Ritesh Penta - Young Entrepreneurial Leader in Tech Solutions

Ritesh Penta, CEO & Founder of Netmaxin Group, has made remarkable strides in the tech solutions industry. Founded in 2021, Netmaxin Group empowers businesses by providing innovative solutions to thrive in the digital era. With over 50,000 users and 100 million page views in 2023, Netmaxin Group has become a beacon of success in the digital transformation space. Ritesh's leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence have positioned him as a rising star in the tech industry, inspiring entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide.

Dr. Nagendra Kumar Yellanki - Global Excellence in Behavioural Skills Training & Organizational Development

Dr. Nagendra Kumar Yellanki, CEO & Faculty Head of MIND TREAT KKD, has dedicated over 34 years to enhancing behavioral skills training and organizational development. A distinguished HR consultant and motivational speaker, Dr. Yellanki has conducted more than 900 training sessions, impacting thousands of professionals globally. With multiple academic qualifications and certifications, his lifelong commitment to learning and growth continues to inspire individuals and businesses to unlock their full potential through transformative development programs.

Ashok Kumar Mathireddy - GreenSpace Carbon Visionary

Ashok Kumar Mathireddy, Co-Founder of Infinite Green Solutions (IGS), is a passionate environmental advocate and green infrastructure expert. As one of the only two ISA Certified Arborists® in India, Ashok has contributed significantly to the field of sustainable environmental practices. Through his work at IGS and his other ventures, he has helped organizations globally reduce their carbon footprints by optimizing plantation schemes and crafting eco-friendly policies. His relentless pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future continues to drive environmental change both in India and abroad.

Krishna Chaitanya Divvela - Youngest Entrepreneur in AI Tech Industry

Founder and CEO of Vollo Inc., Krishna Chaitanya Divvela has emerged as a pioneering force in the AI tech industry. Leading Vollo Inc., he is revolutionizing sectors such as mobile app development, cybersecurity, IoT, and game development with cutting-edge solutions. Krishna's commitment to excellence in AI-driven transformation has positioned his company at the forefront of the digital revolution, offering unparalleled innovation to clients worldwide.

Kiranmai Tetakayala - Innovative Health & Wellness Educator

Founder and CEO of Healthyfuel, Kiranmai Tetakayala is an internationally accredited nutritionist and yoga instructor, with a passion for empowering individuals to achieve their health and fitness goals. Kiranmai's programs blend the latest in nutrition science and exercise, with a focus on fat loss, PCOS, thyroid, and more. Her dedication to personalized wellness plans has positively impacted individuals globally, helping them lead healthier, more balanced lives.

Vinod Vara - Excellence in IT Training & Recruitment Solutions

As the Founder and CEO of VJSMR ODIGOS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vinod Vara has been instrumental in shaping the future of IT education and recruitment. With over six years of expertise in business development and technical sales, he has fostered a learning ecosystem that guarantees job placement for over 400 students. Under his leadership, the company has rapidly become a trusted name in skill development across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Viswa Teja Nudurupati & Dheeraj Nudurupati - Excellence in Oracle CPQ & Cloud-Based Solutions

Co-founders of HEITS Pvt. Ltd., Viswa Teja Nudurupati and Dheeraj Nudurupati are at the helm of a company renowned for its expertise in Oracle CPQ, Fusion Cloud, and other advanced technologies. Their vision to simplify complex business processes has earned them a reputation for delivering innovative software solutions that enhance productivity and streamline operations for organizations. HEITS continues to thrive as a leader in digital transformation solutions.

Dr. Suresh Poosala - Visionary in Aging & HealthSpan Research Innovation

Founder of Acasta Health Pvt Ltd and OncoSeek Bio Pvt Ltd., Dr. Suresh Poosala is a trailblazer in the field of aging and healthspan research. His innovative work, including the development of Age-MAP™ BA, is reshaping the understanding of aging and longevity. With a distinguished career spanning leadership roles at NIH and Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Suresh's contributions are paving the way for breakthroughs in personalized health and wellness solutions.

Sreenivasulu Gangala - Strategic Innovator in AI-Enabled Transformation

Founder and CEO of SreeVia AI Technologies, Sreenivasulu Gangala is driving impactful AI solutions in non-tech sectors like education, healthcare, and entertainment. With over four years of experience, Sreenivasulu's AI expertise is transforming industries that have traditionally been slow to adopt technology. His vision to democratize AI and make it accessible to all sectors showcases his dedication to innovation and progress.

Sri Ganesh - Inspirational Educator in Space Science & Future Technologies

Sri Ganesh, India's youngest astronomer as recognized by the Indian Book of Records, has made significant strides in the fields of space tech and B2B innovation. Founder of Sanganan Prayog, a space tech community, he has conducted over 500 workshops nationwide, inspiring young minds to explore the wonders of space science. His collaborations with NASA and ISRO and his entrepreneurial ventures in the space and VR/AR sectors have positioned him as a thought leader in emerging technologies.

SecuodSoft - Tech Pioneers in IT Innovations

Co-founders of SecuodSoft, Sibasis Mohanty and B. Shantibhusan Raj have built a successful tech company renowned for its customized IT and business solutions. Since its inception in 2019, SecuodSoft has grown into a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, efficient technology solutions. The company's commitment to client satisfaction and excellence in project delivery has made it a leader in the IT services sector, helping businesses navigate the digital age.

Chandan Kumar Tripathy - Socially Responsible Business Leader

Entrepreneur and Social Activist, Mr. Chandan Kumar Tripathy, has been a pivotal force behind the legacy of Glass & Glass, one of Odisha's oldest glass businesses. Established in 1976 by his father, Shri Basudev Tripathy, the company has transformed under Chandan's leadership. With nearly five decades of expertise, Glass & Glass has introduced advanced techniques like high polishing, etching, and air brushing, and has become a trusted partner for architects and builders. Known for prioritizing quality and innovation, Chandan's commitment has set benchmarks in Odisha's glass industry.

Vikas Reddy Rapuru - Trailblazer in STEM Education, Educational Technology, & Industry Integration

Founder and CEO of Technotran, Vikas Reddy Rapuru has been a transformative figure in STEM education and technology since 2015. With over 12 years of expertise in Robotics and Embedded Systems, he has impacted thousands of students and professionals by establishing robotics labs and fostering innovation. His second venture, Robomonk, empowers K-12 students through STEAM-based education, making learning hands-on and future-ready. Technotran continues to bridge the educational gap through cutting-edge solutions in IoT, Robotics, and AI, inspiring the next generation of tech talent.

Venkata Srikar Tantravahi - Entrepreneurial Excellence Award in IT Consulting & Implementation

As Founder and CEO of Impacgo Solutions, Venkata Srikar Tantravahi has led the company to exceptional growth since its inception in 2020, achieving INR 100 million in revenue. With over 18 years of experience, Srikar has specialized in ERP and retail solutions, optimizing supply chains and transforming businesses globally. Certified in Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Finance & Operations, he continues to create innovative modules that strengthen financial and operational stability across industries.

Nekkanti Venkatesh - Visionary Leader in Education & Agriculture Technology

Founder and CEO of Radeontech, Nekkanti Venkatesh is redefining career guidance and education through personalized, technology-driven solutions. Hailing from Yerramillipadu, Andhra Pradesh, his journey from engineering to academic counseling has inspired countless lives. Radeontech integrates DMIT technology for career insights, while initiatives like Tech4farm and Radeonjobs empower farmers and professionals alike. With a vision to uplift multiple sectors, Venkatesh continues to catalyze innovation and national progress.

Manoj Kumar Budithi - Innovative Young Entrepreneur in Education & Technology 2024

At just 22 years old, Manoj Kumar Budithi, Founder and CEO of Yeducat, has emerged as a dynamic force in education. A Petroleum Engineering graduate with experience at ISRO-IIRS, Coromandel International, and Aragen Life Sciences, Manoj combines academic excellence with industry insight. Yeducat bridges gaps in academic resources while supporting educational content creators, reflecting his belief that education should empower and inspire. His vision is a testament to youth-driven innovation in technology and learning.

Inspiredge IT Solutions - Rising Star in GCC as a Service

Founder and President of Inspiredge IT Solutions, Krishna Mohan Gadiparthi has positioned his company as a global leader in GCC services. Inspiredge's offerings include Cloud Migration, Cybersecurity, Business Process Automation, and more. With a focus on innovation, Krishna Mohan has helped businesses worldwide streamline operations and achieve growth. His leadership in NOC/SOC management and GCC services exemplifies a commitment to delivering transformative solutions.

Sheik Anwar - The Best International Law of Attraction, Success & Money Coach

Sheik Anwar's transformative journey from Organic Chemistry at Andhra University to becoming an international coach has inspired thousands. As a Brain Power, Memory, and Speed Maths Trainer at Super Brain, he has empowered individuals to harness the Law of Attraction, achieve financial freedom, and unlock their full potential. Anwar's unique blend of science and psychology sets him apart as a global thought leader in success and money coaching.

Frontlines EduTech Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Digital Education & Community Building

The dynamic duo behind Frontlines EduTech, Krishna Mantravadi (CEO) and Upendra Gulipilli (CTO), have revolutionized education in the Telugu states. With a mission to provide affordable coding education to rural students, they've built India's largest Telugu student community on Instagram, trained 70,000+ students, and achieved global recognition. Their innovative platform fosters learning, career growth, and digital empowerment for students and professionals alike.

Dileep Dasari - Pioneering Entrepreneur in Sustainable Aviation

Founder and CEO of Dassun Aerospace, Dileep Dasari is redefining aviation with sustainability and innovation. His groundbreaking technologies, including AirCoil, VortoFlow, and HorizonAI, are setting new benchmarks in aerodynamic efficiency and environmental safety. With a vision to create eco-friendly air mobility, Dileep's work is not just advancing aviation but also inspiring a greener future.

Bio Enviro Chemical Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Academic & Industrial Environmental Research

Under the leadership of Dr. Sathish Mohan Botsa and B. Sirisha, BECS is a pioneer in merging advanced environmental research with industrial solutions. The company's sustainable methodologies and precision-focused consultancy services empower industries to embrace environmental responsibility, making them a beacon of innovation in environmental testing and development.

Keshavanth Kumar Sirigiri - Excellence in Creative Storytelling (Animated Films & Video Games)

As the Founder and CEO of Alpha Edge Studios, Keshavanth Kumar Sirigiri merges cutting-edge technology with captivating narratives. From animation to video games, his studio has become a global leader in digital storytelling. Keshavanth's creative vision, honed through programs like IIT Bombay's E-Cell and Film Bazaar, is transforming the world of digital media and inspiring audiences worldwide.

Amsan Wedding Services India Pvt. Ltd. - Best Wedding Services Platform of the Year

Santhosh Kumar Soudary, Founder & CEO of Amsan Wedding Services India Pvt. Ltd., was honored with the prestigious Best Wedding Services Platform of the Year award. Amsan has revolutionized the wedding industry with its innovative online marketplace, Weddingservices co in, connecting certified vendors with customers for luxurious, stress-free celebrations. Santhosh's leadership has driven Amsan's expansion across India and globally, including exclusive partnerships for destination weddings. His mission to simplify wedding planning has earned Amsan the trust of thousands of families.

Kuncha Bhavani Krishna - Tech Visionary in Web & Mobile App Development

Kuncha Bhavani Krishna, Founder & CEO of KBK Software Solutions, was recognized as the Tech Visionary in Web & Mobile App Development. Founded in 2021, KBK Software Solutions has quickly emerged as a leader in IT support, digital marketing, and web and app development. Kuncha's innovative approach to solving business challenges through technology has led to the creation of transformative products like Local Vyapar Hub. His company's focus on customer satisfaction and technological excellence has significantly contributed to its rapid growth.

Sreenivasu Pethakamsetti - Innovator in Reverse Aging & Medicine-Free Living

Sreenivasu Pethakamsetti, Founder & CEO of Freedom Health Hub, received the Innovator in Reverse Aging & Medicine-Free Living award for his groundbreaking work in health and wellness. As a Navy Veteran and International Certified Health Coach, Sreenivasu has dedicated his life to empowering individuals to live disease-free lives without the need for medications. His expertise in reversing lifestyle diseases naturally and his best-selling book, The Art of Effortless Productivity, has inspired thousands to adopt sustainable, holistic health practices.

Dr. Radha Raghuramapatruni - Outstanding Contributions to Economic Policy & Global Relations

Dr. Radha Raghuramapatruni, Area Chair and Associate Professor at GITAM School of Business, was honored with the Outstanding Contributions to Economic Policy & Global Relations award. A double gold medalist in economics, Dr. Radha has spent over two decades researching international trade, WTO, and macroeconomic policies. Her collaborations with prominent institutions like the Export-Import Bank of India and Confederation of Indian Industry have made her a leading voice in global economic discussions. Her extensive accolades, including the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Gold Medal Award, highlight her significant contributions to education and international trade.

Anis Fatema - Visionary Women Entrepreneur of the Year in Health Tech

Anis Fatema, Founder & CEO of PiStarTech Pvt. Ltd., was awarded the Visionary Women Entrepreneur of the Year in Health Tech. With a focus on developing innovative healthcare solutions, Anis has pioneered flexible pressure sensors and the DiaPS Mat, a patented tool for plantar pressure analysis. PiStarTech's mission to provide affordable, accurate, and portable foot pressure diagnostics has transformed healthcare practices in India. Anis' research and innovation have made significant impacts in consumer electronics and healthcare technologies, earning her widespread recognition.

Dr. Bhogipati Adi Murthy - Innovative Visionary Leader in Energy Conservation & Technology

Dr. Bhogipati Adi Murthy, Founder of the Gayatri Power Conservation Research Center (GAPCO), was honored for his innovative contributions to energy conservation and technology. Under his leadership, GAPCO has pioneered advanced energy-saving solutions, driving sustainability across industries. Dr. Murthy's visionary approach and relentless dedication have positioned GAPCO as a leader in energy efficiency, making significant strides toward a greener future.

Dr. Karri Jaggarao - Excellence in Mental Health & Psychotherapy Services

Renowned psychologist Dr. Karri Jaggarao of Prasaanthi Mental Health Care received the Excellence in Mental Health & Psychotherapy Services Award. With decades of experience, Dr. Jaggarao has transformed countless lives by providing compassionate care and innovative therapeutic approaches. His commitment to mental health advocacy and holistic treatment models has established Prasaanthi Mental Health Care as a trusted name in psychological services.

Dr. Gantana Mohana Rao - Lifetime Achievement Award in Education & Social Service

Dr. Gantana Mohana Rao, a distinguished scholar with multiple degrees in English, Linguistics, and Education, was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Education & Social Service. Over his illustrious career, Dr. Rao has inspired generations through his impactful work in education and community development. His efforts in promoting literacy, empowering underprivileged communities, and advancing educational methodologies have earned him this prestigious honor.

Phanindra (JP) Jammalamadaka - Visionary Leader in Cybersecurity Excellence

Phanindra (JP) Jammalamadaka, Founder & CEO of JPCYS, was awarded the Visionary Leader in Cybersecurity Excellence for his exceptional leadership in information security. With over 14 years of experience, JP has designed and implemented robust security strategies that have fortified organizations' data protection frameworks. His expertise in cybersecurity, particularly in healthcare-focused entities, has helped safeguard valuable information assets. JP's commitment to innovation and best practices in cybersecurity has positioned JPCYS as a leader in securing digital landscapes across industries.

Celebrating Inspiration and Networking Opportunities

The event offered a unique platform for attendees to connect, share ideas, and draw inspiration from the achievements of peers. It served as a testament to the power of innovation and determination in driving societal and industrial growth.

As TheCconnects continues its mission to empower leaders and entrepreneurs, the Growth Stories Summit & Awards 2024 marks yet another milestone in fostering a community dedicated to excellence and progress.

