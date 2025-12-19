Growth Stories Summit & Awards 2025 Hyderabad by TheCconnects Magazine Celebrates India’s Most Inspiring Growth Journeys

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16: The heart of innovation, Hyderabad, played host to a defining moment in India's entrepreneurial landscape as TheCconnects Magazine successfully concluded its prestigious “Growth Stories Summit & Awards 2025” on December 14th at the Taj Vivanta. The high-profile event was a resounding tribute to resilience, visionary leadership, and impactful success, culminating in the recognition of 30 exceptional growth stories that are actively shaping India's economic and social future.

The Summit drew an elite gathering of India's top founders, CEOs, industry veterans, and social impact creators. It served as the official launch platform for the much-anticipated December 2025 edition of TheCconnects Magazine, a collector's issue dedicated entirely to celebrating the journeys of these inspiring individuals and organizations. The event emphasized that true success is built on foundational values, strategic vision, and relentless execution, reinforcing TheCconnects' commitment to chronicling authentic, transformative narratives.

Spotlight on the Cover: Venkatesh Nekkanti, Driving Precision Agriculture

The memorable evening commenced with the official launch of the magazine and the unveiling of its December 2025 cover, which featured Mr. Venkatesh Nekkanti, Founder & Managing Director of Tech4Farm. His revolutionary contributions to the agricultural sector were highly praised, setting the tone for a night celebrating impact.

Venkatesh Nekkanti (Tech4Farm): Mr. Venkatesh Nekkanti was presented with the highly coveted “Excellence in Precision Agriculture Technology” award. His innovative vision and tech-driven approach are fundamentally transforming the future of Indian farming and empowering growers across the nation. He is pioneering the integration of advanced technologies like AI and IoT to boost farm efficiency, enhance sustainability, and ensure superior crop yields through data-driven decisions.

Celebrating the 30 Growth Stories: Architects of Tomorrow

Garigela Bhanu Chander & Sharada Nenavath – Best IT Company with Exceptional Young Visionary Leadership

Founders of BSIT Software Services, Bhanu and Sharada blend technical excellence with people-first leadership. Their company's agile delivery model and focused innovation have accelerated client outcomes while nurturing emerging talent – a powerful combination that positions BSIT among India's promising mid-market IT firms.

Prasad Mandava – Impact Creator in Youth Employment

As CEO of VTalent, Prasad has built industry-linked training and placement pathways that turn young talent into workforce-ready professionals. His initiatives have created scalable employment pipelines and measurable opportunities for youth, strengthening regional employability and industry partnerships.

Ritesh Penta – CEO of the Year – Emerging Tech Enterprises

Ritesh's leadership at NETMAXIN GROUP catalyses product-led growth in emerging technologies. His focus on rapid iteration, strategic alliances and market-driven R&D has enabled fast scaling and resilient business models in high-growth tech segments.

Vikas Gautam – Visionary Leader in Building Future-Ready Security Platforms

Founder & CEO of Cybrovate, Vikas champions proactive security architectures. By prioritising usability, automation and threat anticipation, his platforms deliver enterprise-grade resilience-helping organisations navigate evolving cyber risk with clarity and operational confidence.

Sony Antony – Excellence in Luxury Property Consulting Award

Sony's Aston Realty elevates luxury real-estate advisory through bespoke client experiences and market insight. Her refined approach to property consulting blends research, curation and concierge-level service that consistently delivers premium outcomes for discerning clients.

Nagesh Sanika – Visionary Leader in AI Architecture

As Principal AI/ML Architect at ArcOne AI, Nagesh builds scalable, explainable AI systems that power enterprise decision-making. His architectural frameworks balance performance, ethics and maintainability-making AI adoption practical and sustainable across industries.

Venkata Narasimha Reddy Mula – CMD & CEO of the Year – Automotive & Aerospace Engineering

At Narga Engineering, Venkata's leadership drives precision engineering and innovation across automotive and aerospace programs. His strategic investments in R&D and manufacturing excellence have advanced India's capabilities in high-precision engineering solutions.

Prem Nayak Mudavath – Outstanding Startup Founder in Education

Founder of Enlightiq, Prem reimagines education with adaptive, learner-centred technology. His solutions deliver personalised learning at scale, improving student outcomes and expanding access to high-quality educational resources across underserved regions.

Prashant Kolhe – Excellence in AI Implementation for India AI Initiatives

Prashant's work with Thore Network focuses on responsible, high-impact AI deployments. By aligning AI solutions with public and enterprise priorities, he has accelerated pragmatic AI adoption that supports socio-economic development.

Hemanth Pulavarthi – Excellence in IT Consulting & Innovation Award

Hemanth's HRA Groups excels in pragmatic IT consulting that transforms operations into measurable business value. His teams combine domain knowledge with modern engineering to deliver solutions that scale and sustain client growth.

Sreenivas Govindu & SG1 Consulting Services – Global Strategic HR & Business Strategy Management / Growth Enabler

Sreenivas and SG1 Consulting earned dual recognition for strategic HR leadership and executional excellence. Their integrated approach to talent strategy, leadership development and organisational design consistently enables rapid, sustainable growth for clients.

Dr. Satya Srinivas Appala – Outstanding Contribution to Community Health & Public Health Education in Cancer Prevention

A senior consultant oncologist at HCG Cancer Centre, Dr. Appala's outreach and patient-centred programs have advanced cancer awareness and early detection. His community education and compassionate care have tangibly improved outcomes and saved lives.

Vikas Kumar Sakhare & Avinash Sakhare – Corporate Excellence in Security & Facilities Services Management

Leaders at GSSPL, Vikas and Avinash have built a service-first security and facilities company noted for operational rigor and client trust. Their commitment to workforce training and compliance has strengthened workplace safety across sectors.

Minhaj Uddin Mohammed – Excellence in End-to-End Real Estate & Construction Services

Founder of Performance Infra, Minhaj champions integrated, RERA-compliant project delivery. His end-to-end approach to quality, transparency and client communication raises industry standards in residential and commercial construction.

Dr. K. Anil Kumar – Outstanding Social Service in Healthcare

Founder of KGH Ayurveda, Dr. Anil Kumar delivers holistic healthcare and community outreach. His initiatives combine traditional wisdom with modern clinical practice to improve access to affordable, culturally rooted wellbeing services.

Dr. Zareena Sultana – Outstanding Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Research Mentor

As Dean of Students' Welfare, at ISL Engineering College, Hyderabad. Zareena cultivates entrepreneurship and research ecosystems on campus. Her mentorship and incubation support equip students with practical skills, networks and confidence to launch ventures and research projects.

Nageswar Galipelly – Innovation in Digital Learning & AI Education – Author of Influence

Founder of EDUMAIX TASK AIO Academy, Nageswar pioneers AI-enabled learning models that personalise education. His initiatives bridge pedagogy and technology to make high-quality digital learning accessible to diverse learners.

Mirza Hussain Ali Khan – Director of the Year – GCC and CoE Transformation

At TQuanta Inc, Mirza leads staffing and transformation services that elevate Global Capability Centres and Centers of Excellence. His strategic approach to talent management and operational redesign drives measurable productivity gains.

Maya P. Kumar – Visionary Woman Entrepreneur of the Year – Beauty & Aesthetics

Founder of Maaya's Salon & Academy, Maya combines creative excellence with vocational training. Her enterprise sets high industry standards for service, aesthetics education and professional empowerment of beauty practitioners.

Siddartha Kembasaram – Young CEO Excellence in Entrepreneurship Ecosystem & Digital Media

Siddartha's Think Prism and Growth Hive create platforms that accelerate founders' journeys and amplify digital narratives. His ecosystem-building efforts catalyse mentorship, funding and market access for early-stage ventures.

Telidevarapalli Seetha Rama Sastry – Jyotishya Ratna

A respected astrologer and Agama Sastra Pandit, Sastry Garu preserves and shares ancient wisdom with integrity. His guidance blends scholarship with lived practice, earning deep trust across diverse communities.

Anvesh Perada (Anvesh Roy) – Global Multidisciplinary Humanitarian Polymath & Ethical Innovation Excellence

Anvesh's multidisciplinary work spans literature, research and human-rights advocacy. His ethical approach to innovation and deep community engagement drives social impact across education, policy and public discourse.

Rajesh Reddy Podapala – Outstaffing Pioneer – Tech & Consulting

Founder of Ansi Solutions, Rajesh develops scalable outstaffing models that connect global clients with specialised talent. His focus on quality delivery and client intimacy has positioned Ansi as a trusted partner for technical staffing.

Saayee Kishore – Best Emerging Global Sourcing Company of the Year 2025

Founder & CEO of Globitt, Saayee builds resilient global sourcing networks that enable businesses to scale internationally. His emphasis on reliability, compliance and vendor curation empowers clients to enter new markets confidently.

Rtn. Dr. Mantri Venkata Swamy – Legendary Social Service Icon Award

A lifelong social activist and public-health educator, Dr. Swamy's humanitarian initiatives deliver sustained community benefits. His dedication to service and health literacy has created enduring impacts across multiple regions.

Vaishnavi Acharya – Multifaceted Self-Made Independent Woman Icon

Banking professional and social volunteer, Vaishnavi's journey blends professional excellence with civic service. Her resilience and public engagement embody the modern, multi-dimensional woman leader who gives back to society.

Ms. Cherukuri Lakshmi Rao – The Global Council Director Leadership

Founder & CEO of Solvix Focus, Lakshmi Rao's strategic global outlook drives cross-border growth and leadership development. Her work advances organisational maturity and international collaboration for clients and partners.

Shieldworkz – Excellence in OT Security Solutions

Shieldworkz was honoured for industrial cybersecurity excellence. Their advanced threat-detection, asset protection and response capabilities fortify operational technology environments and protect critical infrastructure from evolving risks.

Dr. Varun Raju Thirumalagiri – Best Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon 2025

Dr. Varun Raju's expertise in minimally invasive and robotic surgery has improved patient recovery and surgical outcomes. His clinical leadership and commitment to training set high standards in surgical practice.

Dr. Mohd Aslam – National Quality Leadership Award – Bags & Luggage Industry

Founder of Bakka Luggage Industries, Dr. Aslam emphasises design, quality control and customer-centric manufacturing. His leadership has raised product standards and consumer trust within the domestic luggage sector.

Arvind Kumar – Transformational Leader of the Year 2025 in Events & Experiences

As founder of Maagoi India, Arvind creates immersive events and experiences that deliver brand impact. His inventive approach to experiential design drives engagement and measurable business results for clients.

Organisers' Note

“We designed the Growth Stories Summit to spotlight leaders who have built growth with intent – clarity, courage and consistent execution,” said an organiser from TheCconnects. “Tonight's winners prove that scalable impact is built at the intersection of empathy, technology and operational rigor. Featuring Nekkanti Venkatesh on the cover underscores our belief in technology that uplifts communities.”

About TheCconnects

TheCconnects is a global C-Suite community platform and magazine that curates leadership insights, success stories and practical case studies for founders, executives and policymakers. The Growth Stories Summit & Awards is a flagship series that celebrates replicable growth, sectoral innovation and leadership that places purpose at its core.

Media Contact

TheCconnects – Media Relations

Email: contact@thecconnects.com

Website: https://thecconnects.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.