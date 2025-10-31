Groww IPO: Check GMP of India's Online Investment Platform Ahead of November 4 Launch; Check Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Groww, India's largest stockbroker, will launch on November 4, 2025, and it will close on November 7, 2025. The price range of its share price is Rs 95 to Rs 100, with a lot of Rs 150 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,250.

The tentative allotment date of Groww IPO shares is set for November 10, 2025 and the tentative listing of Groww shares on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 7, 2025.

Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium (GMP) of 6,632 crore Groww IPO is trading at a 14% premium in the unlisted market with an estimated listing is Rs 114 on the price band of Rs 100. That could be an estimated profit of Rs 2100.

The parent company of Groww, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Pvt Ltd, said that the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on November 3. Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Harsh Jain said the company will continue to focus on technology, brand building and product innovation to strengthen its position in the financial services sector.

Groww was founded in 2016, now, the active users are over 12.6 million and the market share of more than 26% as of June 2025.