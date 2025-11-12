Groww Share Price: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Stock Listed at 12% Premium

The share price of Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures Stock) was trading at Rs 123, which is 23% higher than the IPO issued price at 10.40 am on Wednesday, November 12. The Groww stocks were listed at 12% as the fintech company's shares started trading at Rs 112 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in early trading.

According to NSE data, the Groww stock is listed at a 14% premium, Rs 114 from the IPO issue price. A Rs 6,632 IPO was opened for subscription on November 4, 2025 and closed on November 7, 2025, with a lot size of 150 shares with a minimum price of Rs 14,250.

The Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO was subscribed by 17.60 times, which secured bids for 6,41,87,00,400 shares compared to 36,47,76,528 equity shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers subscribed 22.02 times, non-institutional investors subscribed by 14.20 times, while retail investors subscribed by 9.43 times.

The listing price per share beat the grey market premium (GMP0) expectations. Ahead of its listing, the Groow shares were trading with 5% premium over the IPO maximum price of Rs 100, as per Investorgain. The GMP has gone down from the nearly 17% quoted by the site before the IPO opened for public bidding.