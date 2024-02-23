Grt Hotels and Resorts Launches Grand Vijayawada By Grt Hotels

PNN

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 23: GRT Hotels & Resorts, India's premier boutique hospitality group has now opened Grand Vijayawada by GRT Hotels, their second property in Andhra Pradesh. This is the third 'Grand by GRT Hotels' to open its doors with the other two properties located in Chennai and Kakinada. Grand Vijayawada is also the 20th operational property by GRT Hotels & Resorts.

"We are delighted to unveil Grand Vijayawada by GRT Hotels, our second property in the dynamic landscape of Andhra Pradesh. This full-service upscale hotel with fresh aesthetics, refined elegance, and contemporary amenities will appeal to business and leisure travelers alike. We are thrilled to welcome our guests by offering them an immersive hospitality experience and indulging them in the unique cultural tapestry of Vijayawada. This exquisite addition reflects our commitment to crafting unparalleled hospitality experiences across a diverse portfolio, spanning from business-class accommodations to leisure properties and international franchises." Said Vikram Cotah, CEO, GRT Hotels & Resorts.

Centrally situated in the heart of the city, the hotel provides a gateway to the city's renowned pilgrimage centers, heritage sites, business hubs, and leisure spots, offering holistic experiences for guests traveling to this region. Some of the major sightseeing attractions namely tourist spots like Kanaka Durga Temple, Undavalli Caves, Kondapalli Fort, Dhyana Buddha, and Kolleru Bird Sanctuary are located close to the property.

Grand Vijayawada by GRT features 104 aesthetically designed rooms, comprising business class rooms, Grand Club Rooms, Grand Club City View, and Grand Club River View to lavish deluxe suites. The well-furnished accommodation blends contemporary design with unmatched comfort. All rooms are well equipped with all modern amenities that seamlessly fit the traveler's scheme of things.

Bazaar, the round-the-clock multi-cuisine restaurant has food for every mood. Rendered in bright colors and beautiful wood, Bazaar presents food islands, live kitchens, and interactive food experiences. Drawing inspiration from South Asia, the Mediterranean, and Europe, the food brings the magic of heavenly street eats to the comfort of the restaurant. Chef Damu, a celebrity chef, and the brand ambassador of Bazaar will bring unique dining experiences to the people of Vijayawada from time to time.

For social and business events Grand Vijayawada by GRT boasts four well-equipped banquet halls to celebrate memorable occasions, board meetings, and wedding receptions. With contemporary mood lighting and state-of-the-art acoustics, these banqueting spaces can cater to guests numbering close to 600.

Guests can rejuvenate at the famed, award-winning Bodhi Spa of GRT Hotels & Resorts, which offers treatments and therapies to de-stress your body, and revive your soul.

Branching out from the erstwhile GRT Jewellers in 1998, GRT Hotels & Resorts features upscale hotels and luxury resorts in the most desirable destinations across India. The group operates under distinct brands namely the Grand by GRT Hotels, Regency by GRT Hotels, Zibe by GRT Hotels which cater to business travelers, and GReaT trails by GRT Hotels which cater to leisure travelers.

The group has a franchise agreement with Radisson Hotel Group and owns Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai, Radisson Bengaluru City Centre, Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram, and Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay.

Over the years the group has pioneered the Food and Beverage segment amongst the luxury diners with many award-winning concept restaurants and bars and their newly opened GRT Cloud Kitchens. They also have established their presence in the wellness space with the renowned Bodhi Spa by GRT Hotels spread across 10 locations nationally.

Grand Vijayawada by GRT Hotels, Near SS Convention, Pitchaiah Street, Dr. Y.V. Rao Hospital Road, Labbipet, Vijayawada - 520 010. Visit: https://grthotels.com/

