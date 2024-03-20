Gruhas Gusto Kicks off Its Maiden Cohort Accelerator Program with the Selection of 7 Exciting Start-ups

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 20: Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, DLF Family Office, and Anthill Ventures are thrilled to announce the unveiling of the first cohort of Gruhas Gusto - a unique food and food tech accelerator program. This Cohort features seven remarkable startups poised to reshape the landscape of the food and food tech industry. This dynamic initiative will empower these startups with strategic investments, expert guidance, and unparalleled market access opportunities, fostering innovation and sustainability throughout the sector. The program officially launches in Gurgaon's Quorum on 18 March 2024 with an event that will circulate on introductions, keynote addresses, and extensive networking.

The selected start-ups encompass a diverse range of ground-breaking solutions aligned with focus areas including food logistics and infra, health foods, tech-powered solutions, agritech and packaging tech, food waste, FMCG, cloud kitchens, restaurants, and QSRS along with retail distribution.

Amongst the selected start-ups are:

Evolve Snacks- Offering health-focused snacks; The product catalog includes nuts, dry fruits, chews, chips, and other snacks.

Grabenord- Plant-based gourmet food brand that offers a variety of products such as vegan cheese, vegan butter, kombucha, apple cider vinegar, and plant-based cheese assortment.

The Fresh Press- A Cold-pressed Juice Company with the belief that everyone is entitled to live a healthy life; Serves Cold Press Juices, Smoothies, Shakes, Fruit Platters, Deserts & many more delicious and healthy natural fruit-based items.

Rio- From the refreshing BUBBLY FRUIT DRINK (BFD) with exotic blends, honey, and Vitamin C, offering a "better for you" option, to the invigorating BOOM ENERGY DRINK, a value-packed energy booster targeting 18 to 35-year-olds and gaining popularity in Tier 2 towns.

The Naturik Co- Focusing on becoming the preferred breakfast brand through its protein-rich, healthy, tasty, and convenient product mix.

Hemptyful- Hemp seeds-based products; provide dips and cold-pressed oils crafted using premium hemp seeds, ensuring a rich source of protein, omega-3, and essential nutrients for a wholesome and balanced diet.

Recipeat- Building a centralized recruitment SaaS for restaurants and hotels to hire all their staff 3x faster using its AI-driven match-making algorithm and rating.

Gruhas Gusto aims to foster innovative solutions for enhanced well-being and dining experiences, offering start-ups extensive support in various business aspects. The program provides scaling opportunities and market access through collaborations with industry pioneers. It will conclude with an event where each startup will have the opportunity to pitch to a room full of sector-specific investors.

Abhijeet Pai, Co-Founder of Gruhas, said, "The Food & Beverage Tech industry is at its inflection of innovation, market size and potential. Gruhas understands that after AgriTech, food and foodtech demand more attention going forward. With this thought, we look forward to supporting this first incoming Cohort of Gruhas Gusto as they navigate the F&B Tech industry and scale new innovations and concepts."

Sailesh Sigatapu, Partner at Anthill Ventures, stated, "With our extensive experience, our objective is to offer these startups a speed scaling ecosystem like no other that helps expedite their growth while establishing a viable business model. We accomplish this by building a strong product-market fit from the start and refining their business model before assisting them in developing a measurable plan for long-term growth. We provide a venue for founders to bring their vision to life while ensuring that their idea is commercially feasible and financially healthy by delivering a combination of concentrated mentoring, information sessions, and money. We are devoted to assisting each cohort to exceed its potential and making a difference in the industry."

The program is further bolstered by strategic partnerships with RPSG Capital Ventures, Omnivore, Caspian Equity, Sathguru Catalysers, Venture Catalysts, Mumbai Angels, Upaya Social Ventures, Lead Angels, FAAD Network, HT Media, Startup Story, Tamada Media, Let's Influence, StartupNews.fyi, Food Safety Works, Fierce Kitchens, Finance Box, TiE Mumbai, WEQ Technologies, Ciba Goa, Headstart, CoKarma, Indigram Labs, F6S Partner Network, Kanchan Metals, SocialPi, The Mend Packaging, The New Shop.

The second brainchild of Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, DLF Family Office, and Anthill Ventures, Gruhas Gusto comes shortly after the success of their foray into Proptech with Gruhas Aspire rounding off its second successful cohort.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor