GST collections rise 4.6% to Rs 1.96 lakh crore in October

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for October 2025 stood at Rs 1,95,936 crore, marking a 4.6 per cent rise from Rs 1,87,346 crore collected in the same month last year, according to a government release. The increase reflects strong consumer spending and trade activity, particularly following the recent GST rate rationalisation introduced in late September 2025.

According to government data, the gross GST revenue for the financial year up to October 2025 reached Rs 10,40,055 crore, compared to Rs 9,65,138 crore in the same period a year ago, representing an overall yearly growth of 7.8 per cent.

Within the total, domestic revenues grew by two per cent from Rs 1,42,251 crore in October 2024 to Rs 1,45,052 crore in October 2025, while revenue from imports showed an increase of 12.9 per cent, suggesting stronger trade flows and import activity during the month.

Refunds under GST also saw a notable increase. The total refunds rose by 39.6 per cent, with domestic refunds growing by 26.5 per cent and import-related refunds increasing by 55.3 per cent. Refunds on the domestic front moved up from Rs 10,484 crore in October 2024 to Rs 13,260 crore in October 2025, while import refunds rose from Rs 8,808 crore to Rs 13,675 crore.

After accounting for refunds, the total net GST revenue for October 2025 stood at Rs 1,69,002 crore. This marks a marginal monthly rise of 0.6 per cent and a yearly increase of 7.1 per cent compared to Rs 1,68,054 crore during October 2024.

The government data further show that industrial and service-oriented states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana, together contributed over 40 per cent of the total GST revenue, underscoring their role as key economic hubs.

The government release highlighted that state-wise trends reflected broad-based growth across regions, both in pre-settlement and post-settlement GST revenues. Post-settlement figures include each state's share of the Integrated GST (IGST), further strengthening their fiscal position.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor