GST cuts fuel festive sales boom across India, from Cuttack to Noida

Puri/Cuttack/Noida, Oct 14 A wave of festive enthusiasm is sweeping across Indian markets, thanks to the recent GST rate cuts that have reduced prices on essential and electronic goods.

From Odisha to Uttar Pradesh, shopkeepers and customers alike are expressing gratitude to the central government for easing financial pressure and reviving business in time for Diwali.

In Cuttack, a local customer shared how the GST reduction on electronics has made everyday luxuries more accessible.

“The GST on daily-use items like air conditioners and refrigerators has been reduced from 28 pc to 18 pc. We are now able to buy these products more easily and at lower prices. This relief is only possible due to the efforts of the Prime Minister and his ministers.”

Amit Biswal, a shopkeeper in Cuttack, echoed the sentiment. “Earlier, customers would inquire about prices and leave without buying. Now, they are purchasing happily. The reduced GST has boosted our business significantly.”

Moving to Puri, Odisha, Shiv Prasad Dash, another shop owner, praised the government's timely decision.

“Earlier, people hesitated to buy in bulk. But now, prices have come down, and customers are flocking in. Consumer interest has increased, and the Puja season sales have been excellent. I’m very grateful to the government.”

In Noida, the trend is similar. With inflation at its lowest in 99 months and GST rates slashed on many goods—especially electronics—markets are buzzing with energy.

“The Diwali season is in full swing. Compared to last year, our sales have increased significantly. The 10 pc GST reduction on electronics has brought customers back to offline stores,” said a local shopkeeper.

From Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, shopkeepers report a surge in footfall. “After GST was reduced, more customers started visiting our shops. This festive season, we're competing with online platforms. Both customers and traders are happy,” said a shopkeeper.

Across all regions, the message is loud and clear — GST reform has brought financial relief to households, revived market demand, and reignited festive spirit across India.

With increased consumer confidence, traders are optimistic that this season will mark one of the strongest sales periods in recent years.

