GST rationalisation to augur well for manufacturing output in September-October
By IANS | Updated: September 29, 2025 17:50 IST2025-09-29T17:45:48+5:302025-09-29T17:50:17+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 29 The GST rationalisation is expected to boost consumption demand during the festive season, which is likely to augur well for manufacturing output in September-October 2025, once the older inventories are off the shelves, economists said on Monday.
The IIP growth was recorded at 4 per cent in August 2025. Mining output witnessed a year-on-year expansion after a gap of four months, and growth in electricity generation inched up to a 5-month high in the month.
"On the use-based side, the growth in primary goods output accelerated to a 7-month high of 5.2 per cent in August 2025, reflecting the trends in mining and electricity generation, even as all the other five sub-segments witnessed a deterioration in their growth performance vis-a-vis July 2025," ICRA's Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.
The infrastructure and construction sector clocked a double-digit surge of 10.6 per cent in August compared with the same month of the previous year on the back of big-ticket government projects being implemented in the highways, railways and ports sectors.
Within the manufacturing sector, 10 out of 23 industry groups recorded a positive growth in August this year compared to the same month of the previous year.
On the investment front, infrastructure/construction goods continued to register a healthy growth, rising by 10.6 per cent. Public capex continues to drive the investment momentum, while private capex remains sluggish amid persistent global uncertainties.
"Consumption trends will remain a key monitorable, with GST reforms expected to provide a much-needed fillip to the demand scenario ahead of the festive season," CareEdge Ratings' Chief Economist Rajani Sinha said.
Additionally, income tax reductions, lower food inflation, and RBI rate cuts provide a supportive backdrop for consumption.
"In the midst of a challenging external environment, a revival in domestic demand aided by these factors can help spur private capex and support the overall IIP growth going forward," Sinha added.
