GST reforms, RDI scheme strengthened Indian pharma in 2025, innovation & access key for 2026

New Delhi, Dec 25 With GST reforms and Research Development Incentive (RDI) Scheme, the year 2025 has been a crucial turning point for Indian pharma, said industry experts on Thursday, while highlighting innovation and increased access as key factors for the sector’s growth in 2026.

Indian pharma is standing at a defining moment. In the past 25 years, the industry has grown from $3 billion to $60 billion. The next 25 years will be shaped by innovation, quality, and access.

“The year 2025 has been an inflection point for Indian pharma, signalling the country’s push to move up the value chain. The landmark next-gen GST reform emerged as a key policy milestone, strengthening affordability and expanding patient access to medicines,” said Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

“The government’s focus on quality, reflected in the implementation of the revised Schedule M guidelines, further reinforces India’s alignment with global standards. The High-Level Committee’s work on regulatory reforms and the ease of doing business for Viksit Bharat 2047 will set the foundation for the next phase of industry growth,” he added.

The expert also hailed the rollout of the PRIP scheme, which received a strong response from the industry, marking a significant beginning.

“Encouraging signals of India’s shift towards innovation can be seen with leading Indian pharma companies acquiring higher-value products, closing licensing deals, and securing regulatory approvals for next-generation drugs. The newly announced Research Development Incentive Scheme, with biomanufacturing as a key focus area, is particularly timely, especially as drugs worth over $300 billion are set to lose exclusivity over the next seven years,” Jain said.

Ameera Shah, President of NATHEALTH, noted that in 2025, India’s healthcare sector moved from incremental progress to decisive transformation.

“We saw a clear shift from illness to wellness, from fragmented care to integrated pathways, and from digital adoption to digital intelligence. AI moved from being a tool on the margins to becoming a core capability, reshaping clinical workflows, strengthening diagnostics, and improving decision-making across the care continuum,” Shah said.

Lauding the sector’s collective intent, Shah said “hospitals, diagnostics, digital health companies and med-tech providers have all increased their investments in automation, data infrastructure and advanced technologies -- not as future bets, but as essential foundations for the next phase of healthcare delivery”.

Healthcare will enter its most pivotal decade in 2026, the experts said, highlighting the need for boosting innovation and expanding access for global leadership.

“From 2026 onwards, the coming five years will be critical in terms of execution -- translating policy momentum into measurable gains for India’s ambition to become a $450-500 billion industry by 2047 and establish itself as a global life sciences innovation hub,” Jain said.

With key therapies going off patent, new care models emerging, and the Government advancing discussions on multiple FTAs, India has an opportunity to expand both access and global leadership.

"The challenge and opportunity for the coming year is clear: to convert technological possibility into measurable health impact, and to ensure that innovation strengthens not just efficiency, but also equity and patient outcomes,” Shah added.

