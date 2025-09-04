GST relief will benefit farmers, poor and common people: Bihar Dy CM

Patna, Sep 4 A day after the important GST Council meeting held in Delhi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that the government has taken major steps to resolve people’s concerns about Goods and Services Tax (GST), and its impact will be visible on a large scale in the coming time.

Addressing the media persons in Patna, Choudhary said that GST has been abolished on all food items, and now people will have to pay only around 5 per cent GST.

He added that taxes on employment-related items have also been reduced, providing maximum benefit to farmers and common citizens.

Highlighting specific measures, the Deputy CM said that GST on textiles has been slashed from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, which will help control inflation and ease the burden on the public.

“The poor, farmers, and India’s economy have been taken care of. This is a relief package for the common man,” Choudhary said.

He also emphasised that the government is committed to promoting a Swadeshi campaign for self-reliance and prosperity.

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced from the Red Fort on August 15, the country’s economy is now getting relief. Bihar and the entire nation will prosper through these reforms,” he added.

Choudhary dismissed opposition allegations, saying that the decisions taken in the GST Council clearly show that the government is working to ease people’s hardships and keep inflation under control.

Samrat Choudhary said the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will certainly impact government revenue, but it will provide much-needed relief to the common people, farmers, and the health sector.

Choudhary explained that the decision will initially cause a revenue loss of Rs 93,000 crore, but after internal adjustments, the government will finally bear a net loss of around Rs 40,000 crore.

“Even with this burden, the people of India will get relief. Farmers will benefit, the health sector will get concessions, and in a way, Indians are being given a booster dose to become self-reliant,” he said.

The Deputy CM said that the decision reflects the government’s commitment to protect people from inflation while also boosting economic activity through reduced taxation.

At the same time, Choudhary took a dig at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying: “Does he understand finance. If he is talking about finance, then it is a good thing.”

