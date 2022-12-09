GSTHero GSP Becomes the Best Tax Technology Provider: TIOL Tax Congress awards 2022

GSTHero bags the prestigious TIOL award for the Best Tax Technology Service Provider

India, December 09: The prestigious TIOL awards for the Best ‘Tax Technology Service Provider category were organized by the (TIOL) in New Delhi. It acknowledges the company’s outstanding contribution to GST technology.

GSTHero (Govt. appointed GST Suvidha Provider) was honoured to receive the award at the TIOL Congress 2022 in a glittering award ceremony in New Delhi. The GSTHero team is honoured to receive the TIOL award for TAX TECHNOLOGY SERVICE PROVIDER (Silver). This award is a testimony to their team’s dedication to providing users with the best GST compliance experience.

Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, addressed the attendees after conferring TIOL Fiscal Heritage Award 2022 on Dr. Manmohan Singh, for his Lifetime Contribution to economic & fiscal space.

Since introducing the Goods and Services Tax in India, GSTHero has been at the forefront of GST technology, emerging as the leading provider of GST compliance solutions.

GSTHero is a GST suite of applications developed by Perennial Systems. Providing secure and made-in-India solutions that automate defaulting suppliers, payment blocking, GST return filing, e-Invoice and e-way bill automation, GST litigation management, and digital signing. The tool integrates with India’s 100+ ERP software to automate cumbersome compliance tasks.

GSTHero is the first fully integrated, fully automated, seamless GST compliance software ecosystem that brings every GST solution under one single roof.

Interconnected GST Compliance Solutions Provided by GSTHero!

? GSTR Filling – GST Return Filing Software saves clients over 300 hours. In addition, their software simplifies their clients’ lives by including automatic and one-click features.

? ITC Reconciliation – Make the most of your ITC with Advanced Reconciliation features. You can notify your suppliers and vendors automatically. Their integrated solution guarantees that you will never lose money again.

? e-Invoice – With the most recent compliance, they have released e-Invoice software to generate and print invoices from within their system, regardless of their ERP system.

? e-Way Bill – Their E-Way Bill is simple to use and even easier to integrate, reducing the time required to generate and print thousands of E-Way bills from hours to minutes. Tally integration takes 5 minutes.

? Digital Signature – Their newest digital signature product enables businesses to authorize documents quickly without locating where to sign, allowing them to process more documents more quickly.

? GSTHero Litigation Management Tool – All of your notices should be consolidated, checked, and ready with custom responses in one place. In addition, record and collect all relevant data for the notice.

? GSTHero ThirdEye – The only GST Smart Tool in India explicitly designed for large businesses. Get a Compliance Diagnosis, Risk Exposure Alerts, Opportunities, and Actionable Tactics.

? EXIM – It is an integrated export-import management software solution. An interconnected eco-system is 100% compliant, fully automated, and runs smoothly.

The TIOL awards testify to GSTHero’s commitment to providing the best GST technology solutions to all the business segments in India

