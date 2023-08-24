GTF Business Summit 2023, Bangalore: Digital Transformation Navigating The New Frontier

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 24: Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet organized the GTF Business Summit 2023 & Icons Of India event held at Aloft By Marriott on 19th August 2023. In this event 200+ top business leaders and women entrepreneur participate from all over India.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included:

R Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME, Govt. of India; M.B. Dyaberi, IAS (Rtd.); Dr N.PRABHAKARAN, Former DRDO Scientist, Vice Chairman, Institute of Defence Scientists & Technologists (IDST); Prof. Dr. P. K. Rajput: Former Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharma Ltd.; Pritam Kumar Agrawal: Founder & Director, Hello Kids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone Schools, Vice President, Early Childhood Association of India; John Yesudhas: Founder & CEO, IGO AGRI TECHFARMS & Tedx Speaker; Simon Jacob: CEO & Co-Founder, xQ Video Lab; Dr Shashank Kharabanda -AngelLife Cosmetology & Wellness; Dr Prabhat Kumar: Chief Learning Officer, ML360 Educations Pvt. Ltd; Dr. Leena Satupte: Executive Managing Director, Transcendental Technologies; Uday Kiran, Founder Ven & Varn

The panel discussions witnessed various expert panelists shared their insights on the business innovation in startups, marketing & challenges in business eco-system with the help of AI. The panelists also shared their valuable insights how Artificial Intelligence has made significant impact some key areas like Automation and Efficiency, Personalization, E-commerce, Healthcare, Finance, Content Creation, Cybersecurity, Social Media and Marketing, Education etc. in during the panel discussion on the topic “ Impact Of AI in Digital World ” The panel members for the discussion included —

R Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME, Govt. of India; Aunkita Nandi: Co-Founder/Managing Director, Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Ravindra M.K: Founding Team Stone Street By BHIVE & BHIVE Workspace; Gaurav Sharma: Founder & CEO, Flexi Analyst; CA Nisha Dhanuka: Co-founder - QINFIN Consulting Pvt Ltd; Rohit Kumar Daroori: Director, Dale Vihari Trips Private Limited

It was proud to present our Magazine launch “The Business Ascent”, second edition – a way to share knowledge, expertise, and guidance to business entrepreneurs, Startups, investors.

Bangalore,19th August– Global Triumph Foundation Launched the premiere issue of The Business Ascent, Second Edition was released on 19th August 2023, at Aloft by Marriott, Whitefield, Bangalore in Presence of R Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME, Govt. of India; M.B. Dyaberi, IAS (Rtd.); Dr N.PRABHAKARAN, Former DRDO Scientist, Vice Chairman, Institute of Defence Scientists & Technologists (IDST); Prof. Dr. P. K. Rajput: Former Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharma Ltd.; Pritam Kumar Agrawal: Founder & Director, Hello Kids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone Schools, Vice President, Early Childhood Association of India; Vipin V K, Founder, Stem Cadets; Amogh Kudatarkar, Entrepreneur

GTF Business Summit 2023 Winners List:

Zero Hour Fuelling Pvt Ltd ; Somnath International School, Kodinar ; First Kids Pre School ; Buzet Web Digital ; Sewacity ; Glam-U ; Logwiz Institute of Shipping & Logistics ; Reqwiz Consulting and Sourcing Pvt Ltd ; Triumph World School ; InnovoSoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ; Dr Poova's Institute of Child Development (Shanth Educational Trust) ; Pretty Petals School ; Sreenath Gopinath ; Epoxo Solutions AngelLife Cosmetology & Wellness ; EuroKids JP Nagar ; Winmore Academy , Jakkur , Bangalore Winmore Academy , Whitefield , Bangalore ; SS MPE SPORTS ; TeleGreen Pvt Ltd ; Learnova VR & AR Academy ; PRO CARRIER ; London Kids Preschool KPHB ; Medrima Healthcare ; Cuddles Preschool and Daycare Centers ; DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, KATNI ; Chalk Academy ; Akshari Pre School ; Shikshaya Namah ; Samashti Group of Schools ; Crust Happy Hearts operating under Sukhrithi Educational Trust Cognitrex Consultants Private Limited ; Dale Vihari Trips Private Limited ; Chai Chun ; Grace International School ; Adornista Interiors ; Stone Street by BHIVE (Unit of ManhattanBiz BLR LLP) ; RNB Global University, Bikaner ; Friender ; Biplab Dey ; GMS Aviation Training Institute Bengaluru ; Medpoint Healthcare ; Yuvan Constructions ; Prosperity Origin Educational Trust ; Sterling Heating and Cooling System ; Necurity Solutions Network Security Private Limited ; Tiny Pandas Preschool and Daycare ; Anuragam Vatsa (HG Anand Vihari Krsn Das) ; Roushan National School ; Hellokids Athena preschool

Icons Of India 2023 Winners List:

Manish Kumar; A.Sathish Kumar; Bina R Kedia; Dr. Vipin V K; Chandrika Balaji; Syed Thabrez; Nitu Singh Sonu Kumar Gupta; Puja Roy; N Deepashree; Chandrika Bharath; Sujatha V; Dr Mahantesh Bharathi; Dr Meera Bhandari Arora; Mridul Bhatt; Subhasish Saha; Gowthami Jyothiemayee; Dr Sharmila Mallick Choudhuri; Juhi Jain; Lakshmi R; Prof Punit Puri; Amogh Kudatarkar; Avanendra P.S Raaj ( Adisesha); Dr Badri Narayan Adhikari; Savi Prakash; Syed Abba; Mohamed Saheer C.P.

Dr. Priya Yabaluri ; Anugya Aggrawal ; Suma Menon ; Dr Deepika Singh

Enablers for the event included - The Business Ascent, Flexi Analyst, Hello Kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, Charles Walters Council For Innovation & Research, Ven & Varn, LAMEHENOW, Fit Futures, Transcendental Technologies, GSM Aviation Training Institute

To know more, visit – www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.imageplanet.co.in.

