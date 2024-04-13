GTF Summit 2024: Education and Business Ecosystem – Unlocking Opportunities for All

Global Triumph Foundation & the Business Ascent organized the India Business Conclave 2024 & India Education Conclave 2024 event held at Katriya Hotels & Towers, Hyderabad on 6th April 2024. In this event 200+ top business leaders and educators participated from all over India.

Eminent Guest & Speaker that graced the event included:

-Hon’ble Shri Jayesh Ranjan,Principal Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce Departments of Government of Telangana.

-Justice PS Narayana, Former Judge, AP High Court

-Hon'ble Suresh Chukkapalli, Honorary Consul General of Korea, Telangana & Chairman Emeritus, Phoenix Group”

-His Lordship Sri Justice G. Chandraiah Former Judge, AP High Court , Chairman, Human Rights Commission, Hyderabad

-Sri B Raja Gopala Rao, Director of Factories, Telangana State, Hyderabad

Chairman, National Safety Council, Telangana Chapter. Bendi Rajagopalarao, DF, TS

Pritam Kumar Agrawal: Founder & Director, Hello Kids Chain Of Preschools & Riverstone Schools

Dr TP Sashikumar , Motivational Speaker, Author, Spiritual Director , Former, Deputy Director , Directorate General Of Security , Cabinet Secretariat, Govt. OF India, New Delhi , Sciencetist, ISRO – HQ & Advance Data Research Institute

Mr. Sathish Suri,Managing Director for GreenPath Energy & Sustainability , Hyderabad

Dr. Sameer Kunckoliekar, Founder PROFIT365

Dr. Shashank Kharabanda – CEO, AngelLife Cosmetology and Wellness

Dr. Subeer Khan, Managing Director, SS MPE SPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED

The panel discussions witnessed various expert panelists shared their insights on The Future of Business Eco-System: Innovations and Solutions for the Future

The panel members for the discussion included —

Praveen Upadhyay, Head Of Facilities and Sustainability, Hyderabad

Dr.Sandeep. J.,Director at Elbit diagnostics. Hyderabad., Izatech labs. Hyderabad, Quest life Sciences , Chennai

P V Kiran Ananth, Deputy Executive Director, Confederation of Indian Industry

Mr. Sathish Suri, Managing Director for GreenPath Energy & Sustainability Services, Hyderabad”

Dr. CS TASNEEM SHARIFF, Co-Founder & Secretary General The Diplomatic Club, Trade Commissioner Namibia, FTCCI Board Member

Vimal Kumar, Sr. Hardware Engineer, Quin Design

Our second Panel Discussion was on topic “The Role of Innovation in Creating Sustainable Education Ecosystems”. The panel members for the discussion included —

Dr. Sneha Nalla. Director, Nalla Malla Reddy Foundation School

Nishanth Parlapalli, Academic Director, LAURUS The Universal School

Dr. T. Lalitha Kumari, Principal and Director (Academics) of Sister Nivedita School, Hyderabad & Director Academics of Vivekananda Residential School, Karimnagar

Kausar Sayeed, Founder Director -Learn2Lead Services, National Core Committee – ECA

Mrs Maya Sukumaran, Advisor, Quality Assurance, Gitanjali Group of Schools, Gitanjali Group of Schools

It was proud to present our magazine launch “The Business Ascent “ sixth edition – away to share knowledge , expertise & complete guidance to business entrepreneurs , startups & investors. In the sixth edition Mr. Shailesh Kumar, Neurosurgeon – Managing Director, Shri Sathya Sai Narayana Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.

In this event we recognized and felicitate entrepreneurs, educators, startups from across the country, their contribution was highlighted by our esteemed guest, panel members & jury. Additionally Amit Jain, Founder, Global Triumph Foundation, Monika Bothra, Co-Founder, Global Triumph Foundation thanked the winners for their contribution

India Business Conclave 2024 Winners List:

Allen Kolluri; Ameesha Thakur; Kanish Kumar M; Prakash Kolluri; Richa Kumar; Analytica Foodtech Services Pvt Ltd.; Aero Falcons Aviation Training Academy – Vizag; Amogh Kudatarkar; ADORNISTA INTERIORS; Dr. Kamala Bai; Dr. Gitartha Roymedhi; Dr. Kuntilraj Borgohain; Dr. Pankaj Bhattacharya; Angel Life Cosmetology and Wellness; Aero Falcons Aviation Training Academy; Dr.Goutham Kumar; Dr.M.Pavankalyan; Entegrity Healthcare; Jai Deepak Jaiswal; Jaswant Raj; Mewara Prestyn Property Management (Willsree Group); Sathish Suri; Realtynow Properties Pvt Ltd

Sheeba Rani; Shivakumar Mende; Go Green – Telangana Corporate Services; Sunil David

Eaglespeed Overseas Logistics; BrightGeeks Technologies Private Limited

India Education Conclave 2024 Winners List:

Bhargavi DV; Bougainvillea Da School; Braincode Boost-A-Brain Pvt Ltd; Brilliance Academy

Buds N Blooms Primary School; Cambridge Montessori Junior Preschool Whitefield

Cynthia International School; Canary The School; Dr. Ashok Kumar Pandey; Dr. David Solomon Raju Yellampalli; Dr. Dipankar Sarkar; Drona Bachpan Public School; Dr Y.V.Raghavarao; Dr. M. Sharanya

Dr.K.Sravan Abhilash; Elim Educational Academy; Global Vision School; Good Shepherd Em School

Greenlawns High School, Warden Road, Mumbai; Hello Kids – Little Eden; Hellokids-Cherryvalley

Hellokids Preschool-Orchid; Hellokids-Miracles; Humming Birds Academy Of Learning; Himageeth Pre School; Hps Schools Upperpally; Jatin Anup Hinduja; Kishor Kulkarni; Laurus The Universal School

Little Cuddles International Preschool; Maria Arifuddin; Mehjabeen Nadaf Khan; Mrs. K. Shyamala Murthy; Mrs.G.M.Anitha Priyadarshini; Nirmal Bhartia School; Planet Trinity Montessori School

Ponas Firststep School; Reboot Academy; Rupanagudi Alekhya; Sarvodaya Kids -International; Sharada Priya; Shiva Satya Sai Primary & High School; Siddartha Group Of Schools; Sister Nivedita School; Samskruti Education School; Science -O-City; SSMPE Sports Private Limited; St. Xavier’s High School Senior Secondary Ambapua; Surmount International School; Prarthana Global School, Modasa

Tejaswini Pannagadev; The Leap Kidz Preschool; The Shri Ram Academy; Vaishnavi Olympiad School

Valuable Edutainment Pvt. Ltd.; Vijayalaxmi Gopu; Vivekananda Residential School; Shyamlal Saraswati Mahavidyalaya PG; Dr. Sandip Gun; J.I.I.U’S JAMIA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY; Dr Megha Breja; Kates Preschool

Enablers for the event included – Hello kids,School Consultant India,Little Fingers,Little Woods,CWSIR , SS MPE SPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED, AngelLife Cosmetology and Wellness , Profit 365, Laurus, Lamhenow

