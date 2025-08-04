GTF Technologies: The Agency That Quietly Reimagined Real Estate Marketing in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 4: In 2008, when most digital agencies were chasing fast-growing sectors like e-commerce and fintech, GTF Technologies chose a different path real estate. At a time when the industry relied heavily on hoardings, print ads, and site visits, GTF Technologies recognised the potential to drive a digital transformation.

Founded by marketing strategist Satish Singh, the agency was built on a focused vision: to solve the specific marketing challenges of real estate developers through measurable digital strategy. Rather than becoming a generalist agency, GTF Technologies positioned itself as a deep specialist in one of India's most complex industries.

Built for Real Estate

GTF Technologies works exclusively with real estate developers across India. With over 500+ campaigns executed, the agency has built a strong reputation for delivering full-funnel solutions that generate high-intent leads, drive site visits, and influence bookings.

Clients Include:

Trump Towers NCR, ATS HomeKraft, Emaar India, TARC, Central Park, Omaxe, Eldeco, Paras Buildwell, MVN, Prateek Group, and more.

This deep market exposure has enabled GTF Technologies to develop tailored digital playbooks across residential, luxury, commercial, and plotted segments.

Where Strategy Meets Performance

GTF Technologies blends storytelling and performance to deliver ROI-focused campaigns. Whether it's a ₹18 crore luxury launch in NCR or an ₹80 lakh plotted township in Pune, the agency crafts campaigns that turn clicks into conversions.

Core offerings include:

- Google & Meta Ads

- AI-powered lead scoring

- Tier-II and NRI-focused targeting

- CRM integration

- YouTube, OTT & display creatives

- Real-time analytics and dashboards

Creative Strength Meets Strategic Depth

Beyond performance, GTF Technologies plays a central role in branding, campaign strategy, and creative development. The agency has successfully led the launch of numerous projects, managing everything from naming, positioning, and visual identity to walkthrough films and high-impact teaser campaigns.

This has made GTF Technologies a go-to partner not just for driving leads, but also for shaping real estate brands.

Built for What's Next

With India's real estate market projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, and 80% of homebuyers beginning their search online, GTF Technologies is investing in what comes next: intelligent media buying, hyper-local targeting, cost-per-booking analytics, and AI-led campaign automation.

At a time when agencies diversify across industries, GTF Technologies stands out by going deep into one, delivering speed, intelligence, and long-term value to India's most forward-thinking developers.

"GTF Technologies isn't just running campaigns. They understand what makes real estate buyers click and it shows in our results."

- Senior VP, Sachin Agarwal, Laureate Buildwell

GTF Technologies is not just a digital agency it's India's real estate marketing powerhouse. Purpose-built. Performance-led. Trusted by the best.

For more details, please visit their website: https://www.gtftechnologies.com/

