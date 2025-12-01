GTPL Hathway Limited Launches Its HITS Platform, "GTPL Infinity" Ushering In An Era of Seamless Entertainment Delivery

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 1: GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital Cable TV provider and a leading broadband service provider, on November 29, announced the launch of GTPL Infinity, it's Headend in the Sky (HITS) platform that redefines digital broadcasting infrastructure and content delivery across India.

GTPL Infinity is backed by one of the World's largest C-Band teleport setup, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This strategic investment positions GTPL at the forefront of satellite-based content distribution, enabling PAN-India availability with ~800 channels, including ~100 HD channelsdelivered seamlessly nationwide.

GTPL Infinity aligns with the Digital Bharat vision and is designed to empower partners with a reliable, high-quality digital signal delivery system with world-class, state-of-the-art infrastructure. GTPL Infinity is powered by multiple C-Band transponders on the Satellite Telkom-4 through an agreement with Asia's leading satellite operator PT Telkomsat Satellite, Indonesia.

The platform will enable GTPL to offer its services nationwide with reduced delivery costs, and open new monetization avenues through content partnerships and regional expansion. Digital Service Providers (LMOs/LCOs, MSOs, Commercial Establishments, etc.) can Go-To-Market faster through quick infrastructure setup, using a single dish antenna and minimal investment. The satellite delivery of signals guarantees high uptime and reliability while the high-quality equipment ensures low maintenance.

An association with GTPL will enable partners to offer an array of services including High-Speed Broadband, bundled OTT services, Cloud Gaming, etc., in addition to Digital Cable TV, to effectively serve customer demand for all their Entertainment and Connectivity needs.

Highlights for GTPL Infinity

* Nationwide Scalability: GTPL Infinity enables rapid deployment with a single downlink antenna, allowing business partners to go live within a very short time of as low as 24-hoursa game-changer for underserved regions.

* Content Depth & Diversity: With a planned capacity of ~ 800 channels, including ~100 HD offerings, GTPL Infinity supports regional, national, and niche content needsboosting subscriber engagement and retention.

* Infrastructure Advantage: The green-field Ahmedabad teleport infrastructure has expandable capacity, redundancy, and high uptimecreating a robust backbone for current and future services.

* Inclusive Growth: GTPL Infinity extends high-quality signal delivery to remote and rural areas, unlocking new markets and supporting digital inclusion across socio-economic strata.

"GTPL Infinity represents a significant milestone in our journey to modernize and democratize content delivery across India" said Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Ltd. "By leveraging one of the world's largest C-Band teleport infrastructures, we are not only scaling our operational capabilities but also unlocking new efficiencies for our partnersenabling faster deployment, broader reach, and superior signal quality. More importantly, GTPL Infinity reflects our unwavering commitment to inclusive access. Whether in metros, small towns, or remote villages, we are ensuring that every household has the opportunity to experience high-quality entertainment and information. This is not just a technological upgradeit's a national enabler for digital equity and growth."

Vishal Mathur, Managing Partner of VMCLLP and authorized representative of PT Telkomsat in India, commented: "India's broadcast landscape is undergoing a dynamic transformation, and our partnership with GTPL marks a pivotal step in expanding digital television access across rural and semi-urban regions. By leveraging Telkomsat's satellite infrastructure and regional video neighborhood, GTPL is well-positioned to scale its HITS platform and deliver reliable, carrier-grade services nationwide. We're proud to support India's digital broadcast journey and contribute meaningfully to its continued growth."

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500+ towns across India in 26 states. The company enjoys an expansive network, comprising 48,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clientele and active participation in 30+ government projects. The company offers an enviable catalogue of 975+ TV Channels with 130+ channels which are GTPL Owned & Operated Platform Services. As on September 30, 2025, the Company has 9.50 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 1.05 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband Home-pass of about 5.95 million.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor