GTPL Hathway reports consistent subscriber growth in Q2 FY25

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 10: GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital Cable TV Service Provider and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Key Financial Highlights:

Key Consolidated Business & Financial Highlights: Q2 FY25 (Y-o-Y)

* Q2 FY25 Total revenue stood at Rs8,620million, a growth of 9% Y-o-Y.

* EBITDA for Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 1,138 million with an EBITDA Margin of 13.2% and an operating EBITDA margin of 22%.

* Q2 FY25 Profit After Tax stood at Rs 129 million.

*Operating EBITDA (%) = (EBITDA net of Activation & Other income) / (Subscription+ ISP + Other Operating income)

Operational Highlights for the Quarter

Digital Cable TV

* Active subscribers were 9.50Mn as of September 30, 2024 with an increase by 100K Y-o-Y.

* Paying subscribers stood at 8.80Mn; increasing by 100K Y-o-Y.

* Launched revamped website (www.gtpl.net) with a clutter-free, minimalistic and user friendly UI.

* Launched 'GTPL Buzz', GTPL's customer application, featuring a new and easy to navigate design and a host of new features including TV Everywhere, Cloud Gaming, etc.

* The new customer direct touchpoints have been designed for a consistent user experience and to deliver seamless interaction across platforms and devices.

Broadband

* Increase in broadband subscribers by 50K Y-o-Y thus standing at 1040K.

* Homepass as on September 30, 2024, stood at 5.95Mn - an addition of 400K Y-o-Y. Of the 5.95Mn, 75% available for FTTX conversion.

* Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 460 per month per subscriber for the quarter.

* Average data consumption per user per month was 350 GB, an increase of 13% Y-o-Y.

Commenting on the results, Anirudhsinh Jadeja - Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited said, "GTPL maintains its stronghold as the largest MSO of India with a commitment to meet all entertainment and connectivity needs of our valued customers, driven by a strong focus on innovation and enhancing the customer experience.

In line with this vision, GTPL launched the customer app 'GTPL Buzz' and its revamped website (www.gtpl.net) during the quarter. These customer touchpoints have been designed for a consistent user experience and to deliver seamless interaction across platforms and devices. The launches are significant with a suite of services including 'TV Everywhere', 'Blacknut Cloud Gaming' and 'Distro TV', being made available to our customers while integrating GTPL's AI enabled chatbot 'GIVA' for sales as well as support.

Broadband business is witnessing healthy subscriber growth, propelled by both direct customer additions and with strategic use of our extensive partner network to expand. In the cable business, our efforts are focused on growing our subscriber base through a mix of organic growth and industry consolidation via acquisitions of existing operators and MSOs. This dual strategy strengthens our market position and builds on our success.

We look forward to continue delivering value to our subscribers and stakeholders."

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500 plus towns across India in 23 states. The Company enjoys an expansive network, comprising over 43,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clientele, and active participation in 30+ government projects. The Company offers an enviable catalogue of 940+ TV Channels with 130+ channels which are GTPL Owned & Operated Platform Services. As on September 30, 2024, the Company has 9.50 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 1.04 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband Home-pass of about 5.95 million.

Safe Harbor

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labor relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982843/GTPL_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor