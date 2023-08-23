Guardian Names Shiney Prasad as Country Head – India

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 23: The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today announced that Shiney Prasad has joined as Country Head - India, reporting to Dean Del Vecchio, the company’s Chief Information and Operations Officer.

“We are thrilled to have Shiney join Guardian as Country Head – India,” said Dean. “His extensive expertise across the insurance domain will help us build upon our successes and ensure our operations in India are well-positioned to meet the growing needs of our business.”

Shiney has more than 30 years of experience in life and general insurance, wealth and asset management, shared services, technology, and digital transformation across North America, South-East Asia, and India. He joins Guardian from EY where he was the India Business Consulting Partner and Insurance Sector Leader focusing on strategy, M&A, customer experience and digital – including actuarial, operations, technology, transformation, ESG, risk and control functions, and finance transformation for domestic insurance organizations, GCCs and insurance multi-nationals.

“I am incredibly excited to join Guardian, a company with a rich and impressive legacy. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership and my peers to build a dynamic, forward-looking, and inclusive organization in India and advance the Company’s purpose to inspire well-being,” Shiney said.

Prior to his role at E&Y, Shiney held various leadership roles at Sun Life Financial, AIG, Max New York Life, GE Capital and American Express.

Shiney holds a postgraduate degree in International Trade and Business from IIFT, New Delhi and a Bachelor’s in Commerce from University of Delhi.

